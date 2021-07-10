Sports Illustrated home
Update on Terance Mann's Exension Talks with Clippers

Will the Clippers look to lock down their young asset?
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Will the Clippers look to lock down their young asset?

According to Michael Scotto of Hoopshype, the LA Clippers and second-year guard Terance Mann have yet to discuss a contract extension.

“To my knowledge, Mann and the Clippers haven’t had those conversations yet,” Scotto said. “It’s a little too soon to discuss it.”

If Mann does not sign an extension before the 2022 offseason (the most the Clippers could offer in an extension would be four years, $56 million), Mann will become a restricted free agent, meaning LA can match any offer Mann receives in free agency and retain him.

The Clippers can also choose to exercise their team option on Mann for the 2022-23 season. However, if they do, he will become an unrestricted free agent that offseason, meaning LA could lose him in free agency.

Mann likely increased his value with his stellar play in the 2021 postseason. His 39-point performance in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals proved to league that he is a capable 3-and-D wing with a solid dribble-drive game and finishing ability. He spent time guarding both Chris Paul and Devin Booker in the Western Conference Finals, giving them trouble. He also outrebounded at his position when LA went to their small-ball lineup.

With the Clippers low on draft picks thanks to the Paul George trade, it would be wise to retain their young asset. However, it makes little sense for Mann to sign an extension when he can earn a larger contract in restricted free agency. It will be interesting to see if Lue gives Mann a larger role throughout the 2021-22 season. 

