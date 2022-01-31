Updated Injury Report: Domantas Sabonis Out vs. LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have reached the final stop on their 8-game road trip, wrapping it up on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers. Having already overachieved on this road trip, the Clippers have an opportunity to make it a 5-3 trip with a win over the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers recently announced that Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. McConnell, and T.J. Warren are all out for this matchup against the Clippers. Domantas Sabonis was initially not listed on the injury report, indicating that he would play in this game; however, the Pacers just announced that he is in the league's health and safety protocols. The Clippers will be far from full-strength themselves; however, their injury report is relatively light outside of the expected absences. In addition to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Jason Preston, the Clippers are listing Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac as questionable.

Nicolas Batum is dealing with a sore lower back, and Ivica Zubac is dealing with a sore right calf. The Clippers have remained competitive all season long, despite the fact that they have never had anywhere near their full roster. When fully healthy, this is a team that expects to compete for an NBA championship. Without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the realistic focus has been shifted to a playoff berth, which is absolutely in the cards.

The Clippers will face Indiana on Monday night before heading home to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

