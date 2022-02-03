Updated Injury Report: LeBron James Out vs. Clippers

The LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are set to face off in what is a very important matchup; however, it looks like neither team will have their best player available. While the Clippers will be without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Lakers will likely be without LeBron James. It was reported on Wednesday that LeBron would not play until the swelling in his knee goes down, and the Lakers officially announced on Thursday that he is doubtful to play in this matchup against the Clippers.

Just a half game separates the Clippers and Lakers in the standings, meaning the winner of this matchup would end the night as the highest seeded Los Angeles team; however, much more important than that standings shift, would be the tie-breaker implications. If the Clippers win, they go up 2-0 on the Lakers in the season series, guaranteeing at least a split at the end of the year. If the Lakers win, they tie the Clippers 1-1 in the season series, and keep the possibility alive of snagging that tie-breaker at season's end.

With the Lakers and Clippers being this close together in the standings, this tie-breaker between the two teams could be huge in deciding seeding at season's end. Both teams are currently in a play-in position, with hopes of escaping that uncertain fate. There is a lot of season left, but few games in early February mean more than the one these two teams are about to play. It is unfortunate that so much star power will be sidelined, but the energy should be infectious either way.

