Utah Jazz Make Statement on Russell Westbrook Trade
The LA Clippers and Utah Jazz have officially completed their sign and trade deal that sends Kris Dunn to Los Angeles in exchange for Russell Westbrook, the draft rights to Balša Koprivica, a second round pick swap, and cash considerations. Westbrook will be bought out by Utah before signing with the Denver Nuggets.
The Jazz have released an official statement on this trade that reads the following:
"The Utah Jazz have completed a trade with the LA Clippers, sending guard Kris Dunn to the Clippers in exchange for guard Russell Westbrook, the draft rights to Balša Koprivica (57th overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft), a future second round draft pick swap, and cash considerations. Dunn (6-3, 205, Providence) spent two seasons with Utah (2022-24), appearing in 88 games (35 starts), owning averages of 7.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per contest."
Since Westbrook will not be suiting up for Utah, the team's statement focused on Dunn, who spent two seasons with the Jazz. Westbrook's agreement with the Nuggets cannot become official until the 2017 league MVP clears waivers, which he is expected to do.
Westbrook appeared in 89 regular season games for the Clippers, averaging 12.2 PPG, 5.2 APG, and 5.0 RPG in just 24.3 minutes per contest. This is the second time in Westbrook's career he has been dealt to Utah before agreeing to a buyout.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years