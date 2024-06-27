Very Unexpected Kawhi Leonard Injury Update Revealed
Without a doubt, Kawhi Leonard is the hardest player in the league to get an injury update from. So when the update does come, it feels like a very significant moment. After getting injured in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, there's been no word about Kawhi - until now.
During a media interview, Warriors head coach and Team USA coach Steve Kerr gave an update on Kawhi Leonard's injury status for the Olympics. Many thought that Leonard wouldn't be able to play after dealing with knee inflammation in the playoffs, but it looks like that won't be the case.
"We've been monitoring this all along," Kerr said. "We have been in touch with Kawhi and his people, and he's been working out now the last couple of weeks. So this is, obviously every roster spot is important. You just never know how these things are gonna play out, with injuries, things can happen, you just don't know. So we're in touch with everybody, and we will continue to stay in touch with the whole group as we head into Vegas next week. And you never know how things play out. There's always a chance for change."
Derrick White's name has been flirted around as a potential replacement for Kawhi Leonard on Team USA, but it's looking like that won't be necessary according to Steve Kerr - he's expecting all 12 players to be available.
"So I'd leave everything out there as a possibility, based on injuries, based on preparation, whatever it is," Kerr said. "But at this point, we fully expect all 12 guys to be ready to go."
While Clipper fans won't be happy at the idea of Kawhi Leonard playing games before the season starts, Team USA basketball fans will be.