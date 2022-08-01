Skip to main content
Video: New Footage of Kawhi Leonard Getting Shots Up

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers were getting shots up at UCSB.

Kawhi Leonard hasn't been cleared for a return yet, but there's been more and more footage of him getting shots up throughout the off-season. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the LA Clippers visited the UCSB gym where they had a practice and took photos with the UCSB women's basketball team.

At this point, any footage of Kawhi Leonard is something that should get fans excited. He has no social media, and the Clippers are very selective with what they allow out from Kawhi's camp. If footage of photos of him getting shots up is starting to get put out to the public, there's definitely going to be an aura of excitement. Included in the video are Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, and more. It's also worth noting that it looks like all of the Clippers are back from Italy after attending Paul George's wedding.

Law Murray from The Athletic reported that Kawhi Leonard is expected to play in preseason games, so all signs seem to point towards that for right now. Train camp should begin in around two months for the LA Clippers, and fans will know more about Kawhi Leonard's availability for the preseason then. Until then, expect more and more photos and footage of Kawhi ramping up to get fans excited. The 2022-23 NBA season can't come soon enough.

