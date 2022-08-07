Video: Norman Powell Dominates Drew League

After Paul George announced that he would not be making it to the Drew League this summer, the LA Clippers still had a representative hoop at the popular pro-am on Sunday. Newly acquired G/F Norman Powell pulled up for the day, dropping 30 points on 13/20 from the field.

It was a standard day at the office for Powell, who turned in several such performances after being acquired by the Clippers at least year's trade deadline. The versatile G/F showed off his shooting, playmaking, and rim pressure during Sunday's action, much like he did with the Clippers last year.

On a fully healthy Clippers team, Powell projects to be a third option behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. While some have touted Leonard, George, and John Wall as a big three, Powell's proven scoring ability is most likely to resemble a legitimate third option. This is not to say Wall is incapable of such a role, but he will likely serve as a primary ball handler before being asked to create his own offense.

As is the case with most players on the Clippers' roster, Powell fits perfectly alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Offering shooting, playmaking, and rim pressure, Powell contributes in ways that compliment his two star teammates. While fans got a glimpse of that dynamic alongside George last season, they are just months away from seeing Kawhi join the mix as well.

