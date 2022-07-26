Video: Norman Powell Shares Workout in Clippers Gear

Norman Powell had been wearing workout gear that featured his former teams like the Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers, so it started making some Clipper fans antsy. As a result, Powell went out of his way to post a video of himself working out in Clippers gear to settle down fans.

"For everyone trippin on my team gear 👀 @laclippers," Powell put on his Instagram story.

He followed up on the video by quote tweeting it and stating "Everyone Happy Now?"

Norman Powell has been a member of the Clippers since February 2022, there's absolutely no reason for fans to be worried about his status as a Clipper. He may have only played five games with the team due to injury, but he's stated numerous times how excited he is to be a Clipper. It should never get to a point where a player has to post a video of himself in a team's workout gear to calm fans down.

Regardless, Powell will be a key component for the LA Clippers in the 2022-23 season. It's hard to tell whether he'd start or come off the bench, but based on what happened last season, it seems fair to say that he'll come off the bench. Despite that, there will be many scenarios where he'll likely start due to lineup configurations and injuries.

