Video: Paul George Scrimmages With Russell Westbrook, Other Stars

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

PG and Russ are getting some summer work in
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Paul George and Russell Westbrook are now hallways rivals. The Clippers and Lakers have not exactly been competitive with each other since Westbrook arrived, with the Clippers winning each matchup, but the perception of a rivalry still exists.

Despite their different uniforms, Westbrook and George have maintained a close relationship since their time in OKC. In a recent video, the two players could be seen scrimmaging with other NBA players:

Paul George can be seen throwing down an emphatic dunk, which was followed by a missed jumper from Westbrook. The Lakers point guard threw down a dunk of his own on the next possession, celebrating on the baseline after the play.

The Clippers and Lakers are in two different positions right now, and the two All-Stars seen scrimmaging together are big reasons why. Still playing at an elite level, a healthy Paul George projects to be an All-NBA level player next season. As for Westbrook, the Lakers would still prefer to trade him elsewhere. Potentially stuck with him, next year could look similar to last year.

Putting all of that drama aside, Westbrook was able to enjoy some scrimmage action with Paul George, Victor Oladipo, and Harrison Barnes. With the NBA season now just over two months away, players are beginning to ramp up the intensity of their offseason workouts.

