WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Creates New Meme in Hilarious Reaction to Being Filmed

Every now and then, Kawhi Leonard randomly shows a glimpse of his comedic timing. When Tomer Azarly recorded Kawhi during practice, the Klaw gave him a joking response about how he felt about it.

When Kawhi Leonard realized he was getting recorded, he pointed at the camera and then held up two middle fingers like he was Stone Cold Steve Austin.

It was one of the most unexpected moments Kawhi Leonard has shown throughout his entire career, and especially during his tenure with the Clippers. When the season started, Kawhi was more talkative than he had ever been previously, which was likely attributed to the fact that he was excited to get back on a basketball court. Unfortunately, that was immediately cut short and he was never heard from again for the duration of the season.

While Kawhi Leonard has never had a moment quite as iconic as "I'm a fun guy" with the Clippers, he's still had some great ones.

Leonard participated in a full practice with the Clippers on Saturday where he was listed as questionable against the Kings on Sunday but ultimately didn't play. He's currently listed as questionable again for the LA Clippers on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets. The team could desperately use his help and Kawhi could desperately use the reps as well, hopefully, the reunion finally happens

Related Articles

Steph Curry Breaks Down Iconic Play vs. Clippers

Gregg Popovich Opens up About Kawhi Leonard

Patrick Beverley Reveals Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Reaction to Being Traded For Paul George