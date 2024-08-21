WATCH: Patrick Beverley’s Highlights From Isreal Go Viral
Patrick Beverley may no longer be a part of the NBA, but his early international career in Israel seems to be off to an exciting start. Now that Beverley has adjusted his role from being a role player to a star player, footage from his first practices in Israel has gone viral.
Beverley posted highlights from practice that went very viral on the internet today. Within just a few hours, the video amassed 12,000 likes and one million views.
The video genuinely caught NBA fans by surprise because of how much offensive game Beverley is showing in practice. No one has really seen Patrick Beverley pull off stepbacks like he's James Harden, but he's doing it pretty effortlessly in the video.
Last season, Patrick Beverley averaged 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 42/34/82 shooting from the field. He's only averaged double-digit points three times throughout 14 seasons in the NBA. It's worth noting that Beverley has never been the focal point of an offense in his NBA career and has typically just been a player who shoots threes, or drives to the basket.
Now that he's playing internationally, there's a legitimate chance for Patrick Beverley to show who he is as a first option. On the flip side, there will also be no excuse if Beverley doesn't produce.
