Clippers Game of the Week: Clippers vs Rockets

Farbod Esnaashari

Week 20 was arguably the best week of the season for the LA Clippers.

Start of the week record : 40-19

End of the week record: 43-19

Opponents: PHI (W), OKC (W), HOU (W)

LA defeated a string of competitive teams that included the: Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Houston Rockets. It was a real put up or shut up week for the Clippers, because they needed to prove that they weren't, as some analysts said, unraveling.

Each game came with a certain set of expectations, and proved different opinions. The game against the Sixers seemed like one of those games where the Clippers were going to lose against an undermanned team again, that they should have beaten. Instead, they rose up above Shake Milton's career high to win. The Thunder have been one of the best teams since the month of January, and are the most clutch team in the NBA - the Clippers shut them down with a 15 point win.

My personal pick for game of the week was the win against the Houston Rockets.

All season, the Rockets seemed to be a bane for the Clippers. They were the team that people thought the Clippers didn't want to see in the second round. Every single game was close, and the two teams clearly didn't like each other. LA put all of that to bed with the win this week.

The Clippers dismantled the Rockets on both the offensive, and defensive ends of the floor. LA was one of the only teams to expose Houston's small ball lineup, punishing them in the paint nearly every single time. The Clippers led by as many as 30 points, while also holding James Harden 4/17 field goals. It was one of those games that made critics look at the Clippers and say, "these guys are for real." It wasn't just the fact that the Clippers won an important game against the Rockets, it was how they won against them.

What is your pick for game of the week? Let us know in the comments.

