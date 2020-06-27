Were NBA Teams Secretly Playing Basketball During Quarantine?

No NBA player has touched a basketball for over 2 months. At least, that's the public statement.

There have been varying reports and rumors that multiple NBA teams have played basketball throughout the quarantine. Two of those teams include the Lakers and Clippers.

In regards to the Lakers, there is a rumor floating that the whole team was secretly playing at a fan's mansion throughout quarantine.

This isn't any fan either, but a gentleman with a full-on STAPLES Center replica in his house. It's a place that JJ Redick has played at before. What's most interesting is that Bill Simmons brings the rumor up, and JJ Redick confirms that he's also heard the rumor.

Bill Simmons: "There’s this L.A. rumor right now and I haven’t been able to crack it, of all the Lakers are playing at some rich guy’s house. And it’s all like ‘nobody talk about this,’ but have you heard about different rumors, and what teams are doing, and all that? Are you expecting people to show up out of shape? What do you think?"

JJ Redick: "All right, so in regards to the Lakers, I’ve heard similar things. Obviously nothing has been posted on social media providing us with the evidence that we need, but there is a gentleman, I think his house is in Bel-Air, who has a Staples Center replica in his backyard. It’s a full court, locker rooms, weight rooms, steam shower, whatever you want. I’ve worked out there before. My assumption is those guys are working out there, that would make a lot of sense."

It honestly wouldn't be a surprise if the entire team met secretly to have these workouts, with all of it being on a confidential basis. Especially if this rumor is already floating around in NBA circles.

In the case of the Clippers, Paul George may have accidentally confirmed that Steve Ballmer sent every single member of the Clippers a basketball hoop to play on.

Darius Miles: "Is it true that he sent everybody a full weight room, and everybody a hoop to their home?"

Paul George: "That is facts."

Paul George also just listed his Hidden Hills Mansion for over $9 million, which includes a full-sized basketball court in the backyard. With the combination of the hoops sent to them, and the players having courts, fans should expect that most Clippers have touched a basketball during quarantine.

The idea that no NBA player has played basketball for over two months seems hard to believe. Certain players like Patrick Beverley may not have touched one with their team, since he opted to stay in Houston. Years from now, when the tell-all books come out, don't be surprised to hear how multiple NBA teams secretly played full games during a two-month quarantine.