One of the greatest stories of the Clippers 2020-21 season was the play of Reggie Jackson. He stepped up tremendously during the playoffs and helped carry the Clippers to the Conference Finals when Kawhi Leonard went out with injury. Now, the hard question begins - where will Reggie Jackson play next season?

Jackson's tremendous playoff performance will most certainly earn a nice contract for the 2021-22 season. This creates the question of whether or not the Clippers could afford to keep him. In all likelihood, the Clippers wouldn't be able to afford Jackson, unless he took a severe discount to play with his best friend Paul George again.

This current off-season is going to be a very exciting one for point guards. Some of the point guards available are: Chris Paul, Mike Conley, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Lowry, Reggie Jackson, Derrick Rose with the potentials of Damian Lillard, Collin Sexton, and Kemba Walker. Everything will likely be a domino effect of what Damian Lillard ultimately ends up deciding with the Portland Trail Blazers.

One team that could definitely use his services will be the New York Knicks. Some others would be the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, LA Clippers, and potentially the Denver Nuggets.

Where Jackson goes from these teams will likely be determined on pay, and fit within the team. Most players don't usually get the luxury of that choice, but Jackson has most certainly earned it.

Related Articles

Patrick Beverley Apologizes to Chris Paul for Shove, Could Face Suspension

Column: How Patrick Beverley Silenced Doubters This Postseason

Report: Mavericks and Heat Biggest Threats to Lure Kawhi Leonard Away From Clippers