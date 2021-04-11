Yogi Ferrell Set to Sign 10-Day Contract with LA Clippers

The Clippers are in need of a backup point guard in the wake of the Beverley injury.

Free agent point guard Yogi Ferrell is set to sign a 10-day contract with the LA Clippers next week after clearing health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Ferrell played just two games with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, averaging 9.5 points on 38.1% shooting and 33% from three-point range, to go along with 2.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 20 minutes of play per game.

This signing no-doubt comes in response to Patrick Beverley fracturing the fourth metacarpal bone in his left hand during Thursday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns. According to the Clippers, Beverley will be reevaluated in 3-4 weeks.

Backup point guard Rajon Rondo has also missed time due to right adductor soreness. Reggie Jackson has been the only healthy body at the point guard position, and while he dropped 26 points on 10-14 shooting on Friday against the Rockets, LA, had no backup behind him.

Terance Mann filled in admirably as a pseudo-backup point guard, but Ferrell brings a more traditional approach that could be useful for LA. He’s undersized at 6’0 even, but he’s shown flashes in his Dallas days of being a speedy guard who can make plays in transition and get to the rim. He’s a career 36.7% three-point shooter, which is decent enough, since he could be playing alongside ball-dominant wings like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Once Rondo returns, Ferrell will be a third-string guard, but he could be useful enough to remain on the roster for the rest of the season (especially given the Clippers’ injury luck).

