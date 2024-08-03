Young NBA Player Sends Heartfelt Message to Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is one of the best guards in the NBA. At just 24 years old, Morant is already a two-time NBA All-Star and one-time All-NBA team member. Morant has also led the Grizzlies to three playoff appearances since being selected second-overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.
While he is still young, Morant is a player that others around the league look up to. Many young guards see Morant as a player to emulate, as the Grizzlies star is an all-around talent.
In a social media exchange on X, young LA Clippers guard Bones Hyland shared a heartfelt response to Morant praising his performance at a recent summer Pro-Am:
Hyland is a very talented young guard who is looking for an opportunity for extended rotation minutes at the NBA level. The most total minutes Hyland played in an NBA season came his rookie year with the Denver Nuggets when he appeared in 69 games, totaling 1,310 minutes played.
Falling out of Denver's rotation, Hyland was traded to the Clippers in 2023 where he has yet to receive consistent playing time. Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank suggested Hyland could be traded this summer if the Clippers do not believe he has a path to minutes.
"If he’s with us, we expect him to compete for playing time," Frank said of Hyland. "If we don’t think there’s an opportunity for him, then there will be an opportunity for him elsewhere."
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years