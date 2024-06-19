Paul George Sends Message to Stephen A. Smith After Kawhi Comments
For one reason or another, Stephen A. Smith continues to take tasteless shots at Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi has never responded, but Smith even stooped as low as to do it in front of Paul George. While George didn't say anything at the time, he now admits he didn't appreciate it.
During the newest episode of Podcast P, Paul George admitted his true thoughts on Stephen A. Smith's jab at Kawhi Leonard during the NBA Finals - where he stated that Paul George knows what it feels like to play without an All-Star.
"I didn't like that moment," George said. "Just let it go. Kawhi wants to play. I will keep beating that over the head until I'm out of breath. He keeps making it something that Kawhi doesn't want to play. I think we rolled out Kawhi a lot this year... We exhausted a lot out of Kawhi this season. So at some point your body breaks you down… I didn’t appreciate that moment. I know I laughed because the situation was lighthearted, but deep down it was like you gotta let that go, Stephen A.”
It seems pretty clear at this point that Stephen A. Smith has some sort of vendetta against Kawhi Leonard. For years, he's been telling Kawhi to retire and saying some of the nastiest comments one could make toward him. Regardless, Leonard still hasn't given him the time of day.
The bigger issue for the Clippers though, isn't Stephen A. Smith, it's Paul George's free agency.
