Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Make Critical Paul George Decision

The Philadelphia 76ers may no longer have strong interest in LA Clippers star Paul George

Joey Linn

Apr 9, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
It has been reported for months that the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to heavily pursue LA Clippers star Paul George in free agency. With the cap space to offer George a max deal, Philadelphia could presumably lure him away from Los Angeles if the Clippers are unwilling to match that offer.

As previously mentioned, this has been the reporting for months surrounding George and Philadelphia, but in an unexpected turn of events on Thursday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the 76ers are now expected to be aggressive elsewhere in free agency.

"The Philadelphia 76ers' interest in pursuing Paul George has significantly waned in recent days, and the franchise is expected to be aggressive elsewhere with its salary cap flexibility and draft capital leading into next week’s NBA Draft," Charania wrote.

If true, this significantly hurts George's leverage with the Clippers, as Philadelphia has remained the biggest threat to LA's chances at retaining the nine-time All-Star. Even as it was being reported that Philadelphia was prepared to offer George a max, it seemed the Clippers remained unwilling to do the same. If Philadelphia is no longer heavily pursuing George, it is even more likely the Clippers will not budge from their current stance.

The 76ers were not George's only option outside of LA in free agency, but they were seemingly his best, and that now may be off the table for him.

