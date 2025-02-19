Team France Star's Honest Statement on Steph Curry's Historic Shot
The basketball world was put on notice by Stephen Curry last summer during Team USA's incredible Olympics run –– ultimately earning their gold medal status.
However, while a historic showing from Curry, it wasn't the best experience for everyone involved, especially so for Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum, who was on the receiving end of the heartbreaking dagger.
Batum gave his thoughts on the miraculous shot during Netflix's new Court of Gold documentary.
“99.99999% of the players in the world would have missed that shot," Batum said. "Only one guy could have made it. Him.”
And that he did.
Curry sank the three with less than a minute to go in the gold medal game, taking the USA up 95-86, and eventually to their long-aspired victory.
Following the shot, Curry dished out his iconic "Night Night" celebration, one he spoke about in the documentary:
"The Night Night was pretty crazy," Curry said. I held it for a pretty long time. To have one on that stage, I got a cool picture I have that I'll put up in my house somewhere. You've kind of got an essence of the entire arena, and me just in my own world doing it, celebrating the moment, so that was pretty cool."
"It was a dream come true. Some story book type stuff to have it end that way," Curry said. "Yeah, I'll take it. That was pretty special."
