Skip to main content
NBA Draft

A Comprehensive Guide to Future NBA Draft Picks

A comprehensive guide to all 30 NBA teams and their future draft assets.

Year after year, the NBA landscape is drastically changed via blockbuster trades and offseason acquisitions. 

In order to make moves in today's NBA, teams need first round picks, the NBA trade markets currency for pushing mega-deals through.

Here's a guide to all 30 NBA teams future NBA Draft picks:

Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Memphis Grizzlies

Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans

New York Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs

Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (30)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

Dyson Daniels
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Pelicans' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff
AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks
Newsfeed

Rookie Fit Preview: Will AJ Griffin's Perimeter Shooting Impact Hawks This Season?

By Morten Stig Jensen
Kel'el Ware, Oregon, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Oregon’s Kel’el Ware

By Draft Digest Staff
Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Kings' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff
2022 Pangos Festival
Newsfeed

2022 Pangos Festival Takeaways

By Jam Hines
Cam Whitore, 2023 NBA Draft, Villanova
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Villanova's Cam Whitmore

By Draft Digest Staff
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Detroit Pistons' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff
G League Ignite
Newsfeed

Underrated Draft Prospects: G League Ignite Guard Sidy Cissoko

By Ignacio Rissotto