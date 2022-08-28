A Comprehensive Guide to the New York Knicks' Future Draft Picks

In recent years, the New York Knicks have been a threat to land several coveted NBA star. But they haven't yet landed the superstar they've been searching for.

In order to land the Donovan Mitchell's and Kevin Durant's of the world, you're going to need draft picks, the NBA trade market's currency. After trading for three future first rounders in the 2022 NBA Draft, New York is in position to do so.

Here is where the Knicks' future pick stash currently stands:

2023 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Knicks -- 1 Mavericks* Kristaps Porzingis 1 Pistons** Ousmane Dieng 1 Wizards^ Ousmane Dieng

Details:

* — Top-10 Protected.

** — Top-18 Protected.

^ — Top-14 Protected.

2024 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Knicks -- 2 Pistons Keon Johnson/Quentin Grimes 2 Heat* Austin Rivers 2 Jazz/Cavaliers** Multiple

Details:

* — Top-55 protected.

** — Knicks receive most favorable of Jazz, Cavs picks.

2025 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Knicks -- 1 Bucks* Kemba Walker 2 Knicks -- 2 Nets Kevin Knox 2 Pistons^ Alec Burks

* — Top-4 protected.

^ — Top-55 protected.

2026 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Knicks --

2027 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Knicks -- 2 Knicks --

2028 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Knicks -- 2 Knicks --

2029 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Knicks -- 2 Knicks --

2030 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Knicks -- 2 Knicks --

