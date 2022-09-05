A Comprehensive Guide to the Pacers' Future Draft Picks
After shipping off All-Star Domantas Sabonis, the Indiana Pacers are now firmly in the midst of a rebuild with budding young players Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and a plethora of others.
Part of Indiana's strategy was to acquire future picks, in order to either land even more talented prospects or package them in the future to add win-now assets.
Here's a guide to the Pacers future cache of draft assets:
2023 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pacers
--
1
Celtics*
Malcolm Brogdon
1
Cavaliers**
Caris LeVert
2
Rockets, Mavs, Heat^
Multiple
2
Spurs^^
Doug McDermott
Details:
* — Top-12 protected
** — Top-14 protected.
^ — Pacers receive least favorable of three selections.
Read More
^^ — Top-55 protected.
2024 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pacers
--
2025 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pacers
--
2
Heat
T.J. Warren
2026 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pacers
--
2027 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pacers
--
2
Jazz
Caris LeVert
2028 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pacers
--
2
Pacers
--
2029 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pacers
--
2
Pacers
--
2030 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Pacers
--
2
Pacers
--
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.