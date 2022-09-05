Skip to main content
NBA Draft

A Comprehensive Guide to the Pacers' Future Draft Picks

A guide to the Indiana Pacers cache of future NBA Draft picks.

After shipping off All-Star Domantas Sabonis, the Indiana Pacers are now firmly in the midst of a rebuild with budding young players Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and a plethora of others.

Part of Indiana's strategy was to acquire future picks, in order to either land even more talented prospects or package them in the future to add win-now assets.

Here's a guide to the Pacers future cache of draft assets:

2023 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pacers

--

1

Celtics*

Malcolm Brogdon

1

Cavaliers**

Caris LeVert

2

Rockets, Mavs, Heat^

Multiple

2

Spurs^^

Doug McDermott

Details:

* — Top-12 protected

** — Top-14 protected.

^ — Pacers receive least favorable of three selections.

^^ — Top-55 protected.

2024 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pacers

--

2025 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pacers

--

2

Heat

T.J. Warren

2026 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pacers

--

2027 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pacers

--

2

Jazz

Caris LeVert

2028 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pacers

--

2

Pacers

--

2029 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pacers

--

2

Pacers

--

2030 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Pacers

--

2

Pacers

--

