2023 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0

It’s now been roughly two months since the 2022 NBA Draft, as the upcoming rookie class settles in across the league. The 2022-23 NBA season will kick off in exactly two months, with the college season beginning shortly after.

Although the 2023 NBA Draft is just under a year away, Draft Digest is already hard at work building prospect profiles for all of the potential members of next year’s exciting class.

As players’ stocks rise and fall over the course of the upcoming season, we’ll be releasing updated iterations of our big board. This class is unique in the fact that the top prospects have taken unique routes to be set up for success in the draft. Between college players, international players and alternative routes like the G League and Overtime Elite, there's a good mix.

Let's take a look at our top 30 prospects in the 2023 class from our view at this point in the process. Between now and next year’s draft, the Draft Digest team continue further break down each of these prospects and more individually.

1. Victor Wembanyama (Center | International) David Banks / USA TODAY Sports 2. Scoot Henderson (Guard | G League Ignite) Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports 3. Dariq Whitehead (Wing | Duke) Landon Bost / Naples Daily News / USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK 4. Keyonte George (Guard | Baylor) Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK 5. Nick Smith Jr. (Guard | Arkansas) Caitlyn Jordan/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK 6. Cam Whitmore (Wing | Villanova) Bob Donnan / USA TODAY Sports 7. Dillon Mitchell (Forward | Texas) Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK 8. Ausar Thompson (Wing | Overtime Elite) 9. Amen Thompson (Wing | Overtime Elite) Dustin Chambers for USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK 10. Dereck Lively II (Center | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 11. Jarace Walker (Forward | Houston) Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK 12. Cason Wallace (Guard | Kentucky) Matt Stone/Courier Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK 13. Chris Livingston (Wing | Kentucky) Landon Bost-USA TODAY Sports 14. Anthony Black (Guard | Arkansas) Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports 15. Amari Bailey (Guard | UCLA) Andrew Jansen-The News Leader 16. GG Jackson (Forward | South Carolina) Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports 17. Terquavion Smith (Guard | NC State) Bob Donnan / USA TODAY Sports 18. Kel'el Ware (Center | Oregon) Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK 19. Kyle Filipowski (Forward | Duke) Allan Jung/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK 20. Brandon Miller (Wing | Alabama) George Walker IV / The Tennessean-USA TODAY NETWORK 21. Julian Phillips (Wing | Tennessee) Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK 22. Leonard Miller (Forward | G League Ignite) David Banks / USA TODAY Sports 23. Jordan Walsh (Wing | Arkansas) Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports 24. Gradey Dick (Wing | Kansas) 25. Yohan Traore (Forward | Auburn) Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK 26. Harrison Ingram (Wing | Stanford) Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports 27. Arthur Kaluma (Forward | Creighton) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports 28. James Nnaji (Forward | International) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 29. Emoni Bates (Wing | Eastern Michigan) Joe Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK 30. Sidy Cissoko (Guard | G League Ignite) Mary Holt / USA TODAY Sports

Who will rise between now and the next edition of our big board? Who will fall? There should be plenty of movement before the end of the year as these prospects begin to take the court once again.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.