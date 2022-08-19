2023 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0
It’s now been roughly two months since the 2022 NBA Draft, as the upcoming rookie class settles in across the league. The 2022-23 NBA season will kick off in exactly two months, with the college season beginning shortly after.
Although the 2023 NBA Draft is just under a year away, Draft Digest is already hard at work building prospect profiles for all of the potential members of next year’s exciting class.
As players’ stocks rise and fall over the course of the upcoming season, we’ll be releasing updated iterations of our big board. This class is unique in the fact that the top prospects have taken unique routes to be set up for success in the draft. Between college players, international players and alternative routes like the G League and Overtime Elite, there's a good mix.
Let's take a look at our top 30 prospects in the 2023 class from our view at this point in the process. Between now and next year’s draft, the Draft Digest team continue further break down each of these prospects and more individually.
1. Victor Wembanyama (Center | International)
2. Scoot Henderson (Guard | G League Ignite)
3. Dariq Whitehead (Wing | Duke)
4. Keyonte George (Guard | Baylor)
5. Nick Smith Jr. (Guard | Arkansas)
6. Cam Whitmore (Wing | Villanova)
7. Dillon Mitchell (Forward | Texas)
8. Ausar Thompson (Wing | Overtime Elite)
9. Amen Thompson (Wing | Overtime Elite)
10. Dereck Lively II (Center | Duke)
11. Jarace Walker (Forward | Houston)
12. Cason Wallace (Guard | Kentucky)
13. Chris Livingston (Wing | Kentucky)
14. Anthony Black (Guard | Arkansas)
15. Amari Bailey (Guard | UCLA)
16. GG Jackson (Forward | South Carolina)
17. Terquavion Smith (Guard | NC State)
18. Kel'el Ware (Center | Oregon)
19. Kyle Filipowski (Forward | Duke)
20. Brandon Miller (Wing | Alabama)
21. Julian Phillips (Wing | Tennessee)
22. Leonard Miller (Forward | G League Ignite)
23. Jordan Walsh (Wing | Arkansas)
24. Gradey Dick (Wing | Kansas)
25. Yohan Traore (Forward | Auburn)
26. Harrison Ingram (Wing | Stanford)
27. Arthur Kaluma (Forward | Creighton)
28. James Nnaji (Forward | International)
29. Emoni Bates (Wing | Eastern Michigan)
30. Sidy Cissoko (Guard | G League Ignite)
Who will rise between now and the next edition of our big board? Who will fall? There should be plenty of movement before the end of the year as these prospects begin to take the court once again.
