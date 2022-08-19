Skip to main content
2023 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0

Draft Digest releases the first iteration of their 2023 NBA Draft Big Board

It’s now been roughly two months since the 2022 NBA Draft, as the upcoming rookie class settles in across the league. The 2022-23 NBA season will kick off in exactly two months, with the college season beginning shortly after.

Although the 2023 NBA Draft is just under a year away, Draft Digest is already hard at work building prospect profiles for all of the potential members of next year’s exciting class.

As players’ stocks rise and fall over the course of the upcoming season, we’ll be releasing updated iterations of our big board. This class is unique in the fact that the top prospects have taken unique routes to be set up for success in the draft. Between college players, international players and alternative routes like the G League and Overtime Elite, there's a good mix.

Let's take a look at our top 30 prospects in the 2023 class from our view at this point in the process. Between now and next year’s draft, the Draft Digest team continue further break down each of these prospects and more individually.

1. Victor Wembanyama (Center | International)

NBA Draft Lottery

2. Scoot Henderson (Guard | G League Ignite)

Scoot Henderson, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite

3. Dariq Whitehead (Wing | Duke)

Dariq Whitehead, 2023 NBA Draft, Duke

4. Keyonte George (Guard | Baylor)

Keyonte George, Baylor, 2023 NBA Draft

5. Nick Smith Jr. (Guard | Arkansas)

Nick Smith Jr., 2023 NBA Draft, Arkansas

6. Cam Whitmore (Wing | Villanova)

Villanova Wildcats Basketball

7. Dillon Mitchell (Forward | Texas)

Dillon Mitchell, 2023 NBA Draft, Texas

8. Ausar Thompson (Wing | Overtime Elite)

Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite, OTE

9. Amen Thompson (Wing | Overtime Elite)

Overtime Elite, OTE, Thompson

10. Dereck Lively II (Center | Duke)

Duke Basketball

11. Jarace Walker (Forward | Houston)

Jarace Walker, 2023 NBA Draft, Houston

12. Cason Wallace (Guard | Kentucky)

Kentucky Basketball

13. Chris Livingston (Wing | Kentucky)

Chris Livingston, Oak Hill Academy

14. Anthony Black (Guard | Arkansas)

Arkansas Basketball

15. Amari Bailey (Guard | UCLA)

Amari Bailey

16. GG Jackson (Forward | South Carolina)

South Carolina Basketball

17. Terquavion Smith (Guard | NC State)

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 2023 NBA Draft

18. Kel'el Ware (Center | Oregon)

Oregon Basketball

19. Kyle Filipowski (Forward | Duke)

Kyle Filipowski, 2023 NBA Draft, Duke

20. Brandon Miller (Wing | Alabama)

Brandon Miller, 2023 NBA Draft, Alabama

21. Julian Phillips (Wing | Tennessee)

Julian Phillips, 2023 NBA Draft, Tennessee

22. Leonard Miller (Forward | G League Ignite)

Leonard Miller, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite

23. Jordan Walsh (Wing | Arkansas)

Nick Smiht, Jordan Walsh, Arkansas, 2023 NBA Draft

24. Gradey Dick (Wing | Kansas)

Gradey Dick, 2023 NBA Draft, Kansas

25. Yohan Traore (Forward | Auburn)

Yohan Traore, Auburn, 2023 NBA Draft

26. Harrison Ingram (Wing | Stanford)

Harrison Ingram, Stanford, 2023 NBA Draft

27. Arthur Kaluma (Forward | Creighton)

Arthur Kaluma, 2023 NBA Draft, Creighton

28. James Nnaji (Forward | International)

NBA Draft

29. Emoni Bates (Wing | Eastern Michigan)

Emoni Bates, 2023 NBA Draft, Eastern Michigan

30. Sidy Cissoko (Guard | G League Ignite)

G League Ignite

Who will rise between now and the next edition of our big board? Who will fall? There should be plenty of movement before the end of the year as these prospects begin to take the court once again.

Nick Smith Jr., 2023 NBA Draft, Arkansas
