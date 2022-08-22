Skip to main content
NBA Draft

2023 NBA Draft Big Board: Centers

An early look at Draft Digest's top center prospects for the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 2023 NBA Draft is loaded with talent at all positions. Unlike some of the classes we've seen in past years, teams should have a real chance to land franchise-altering talent even outside of the top five.

It's an extremely deep class that's got a diverse mix of college and international prospects to go along with several others taking unique paths to the league.

Draft Digest has pinned down the top five center prospects at this point in the year that could end up being high picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

1. Victor Wembanyama (International)

Victor Wembanyama, 2023 NBA Draft

Not only is Wembanyama the top center in this draft class, but he's projected to be the No. 1 overall pick. A truly generational prospect, the 7-foot-3 center is a nightmare on both ends of the floor. 

Offensively, Wembanyama is an elite lob threat but can also knock down triples from several feet beyond the arc. On the other side of the court, he blocks a ton of shots and can also defend guards and wings on the perimeter. While anyone of his size will always have the potential to get injured, he's too good of a prospect to pass on. 

2. Dereck Lively II (Duke)

Duke Basketball

Lively graduated high school as the top overall prospect in the country. Now, he'll have a chance to shine on the biggest stage at Duke. He's got the range to stretch the floor and is a good positional passer. Not only is he a long, versatile big on offense, but he's also a game-changer on the defensive end. 

If this were any other draft, he'd have a real chance at being the top center. Unfortunately for him, he's set to be evaluated alongside Wembanyama. Regardless, Lively could be the best college center in the country this season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

3. Kel'El Ware (Oregon)

Oregon Basketball

A top-ten player in his high school class, Ware will be one of the most anticipated college freshman in the country this season. He's the perfect center for the modern NBA given his level of skill and outside shot. 

Not only is Ware skilled, but he's also extremely athletic. This allows him to play above the rim offensively but also be highly disruptive on the defensive side of the ball. In terms of upside, Ware is one of the most exciting in this class.

4. Yohan Traore (Auburn)

Yohan Traore, Auburn, 2023 NBA Draft

While he's a bit undersized relative to most traditional NBA centers, Traore has the frame and physical build to play either frontcourt spot at the next level. He's ultra efficient and doesn't try to do too much. 

The 6-foot-10 big is a solid rebounder and does most of his offensive work in the paint. He's mobile, athletic and energetic, but to this point hasn't proven to be a real threat from beyond the arc.

5. James Nnaji (International)

NBA Draft

Similar to Traore, Nnaji is more of a power forward but has the frame and skillset to potentially slot at the center long-term in the NBA. He's a non-shooter to this point, rarely ever taking a shot from beyond the arc. 

With that in mind, Nnaji is extremely strong and should have no problem going up against centers at the next level. As a rim runner and paint protector, he projects to be worth a chance in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage

In This Article (33)

Duke Blue Devils
Duke Blue Devils
Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
Newsfeed

How Many Draft Picks Will a Kevin Durant Trade Command?

By Derek Parker
Victor Wembanyama, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: France’s Victor Wembanyama

By Draft Digest Staff
Zach Lavine, Chicago Bulls
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Bulls' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff
Jabari Smith Jr., Paolo Banchero, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic
Newsfeed

Rookie Fit Preview: Orlando Magic

By Morten Stig Jensen
Leonard Miller, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: G League Ignite's Leonard Miller

By Draft Digest Staff
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Miami Heats' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff
Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
Newsfeed

Rookie Fit Preview: Detroit Pistons

By Derek Parker
Jordan Walsh, Arkansas, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Arkansas’ Jordan Walsh

By Draft Digest Staff