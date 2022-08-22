2023 NBA Draft Big Board: Centers

The 2023 NBA Draft is loaded with talent at all positions. Unlike some of the classes we've seen in past years, teams should have a real chance to land franchise-altering talent even outside of the top five.

It's an extremely deep class that's got a diverse mix of college and international prospects to go along with several others taking unique paths to the league.

Draft Digest has pinned down the top five center prospects at this point in the year that could end up being high picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

1. Victor Wembanyama (International)

Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Not only is Wembanyama the top center in this draft class, but he's projected to be the No. 1 overall pick. A truly generational prospect, the 7-foot-3 center is a nightmare on both ends of the floor.

Offensively, Wembanyama is an elite lob threat but can also knock down triples from several feet beyond the arc. On the other side of the court, he blocks a ton of shots and can also defend guards and wings on the perimeter. While anyone of his size will always have the potential to get injured, he's too good of a prospect to pass on.

2. Dereck Lively II (Duke)

Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports

Lively graduated high school as the top overall prospect in the country. Now, he'll have a chance to shine on the biggest stage at Duke. He's got the range to stretch the floor and is a good positional passer. Not only is he a long, versatile big on offense, but he's also a game-changer on the defensive end.

If this were any other draft, he'd have a real chance at being the top center. Unfortunately for him, he's set to be evaluated alongside Wembanyama. Regardless, Lively could be the best college center in the country this season.

3. Kel'El Ware (Oregon)

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

A top-ten player in his high school class, Ware will be one of the most anticipated college freshman in the country this season. He's the perfect center for the modern NBA given his level of skill and outside shot.

Not only is Ware skilled, but he's also extremely athletic. This allows him to play above the rim offensively but also be highly disruptive on the defensive side of the ball. In terms of upside, Ware is one of the most exciting in this class.

4. Yohan Traore (Auburn)

Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

While he's a bit undersized relative to most traditional NBA centers, Traore has the frame and physical build to play either frontcourt spot at the next level. He's ultra efficient and doesn't try to do too much.

The 6-foot-10 big is a solid rebounder and does most of his offensive work in the paint. He's mobile, athletic and energetic, but to this point hasn't proven to be a real threat from beyond the arc.

5. James Nnaji (International)

Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

Similar to Traore, Nnaji is more of a power forward but has the frame and skillset to potentially slot at the center long-term in the NBA. He's a non-shooter to this point, rarely ever taking a shot from beyond the arc.

With that in mind, Nnaji is extremely strong and should have no problem going up against centers at the next level. As a rim runner and paint protector, he projects to be worth a chance in the 2023 NBA Draft.

