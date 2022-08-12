2023 NBA Draft Big Board: Point Guards

The 2023 NBA Draft is loaded with talent at all positions. Unlike some of the classes we've seen in past years, teams should have a real chance to land franchise-altering talent even outside of the top five.

It's an extremely deep class that's got a diverse mix of college and international prospects to go along with several others taking unique paths to the league.

Draft Digest has pinned down the top five point guard prospects at this point in the year that could end up being high picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

1. Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite)

6’2” | 195 lbs

Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports

At this point, Henderson appears to be the best guard in this entire class. If it weren’t for Victor Wembanyama being a generational prospect, Henderson would be the projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.

This will be Henderson's second season playing in the G League for the Ignite, after dominating professional competition in that setting at 17 years old last year. His 3-point shot needs some work, but overall Henderson should be a franchise changer.

2. Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas)

6’5” | 185 lbs

Caitlyn Jordan/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

As it relates to college freshman in the upcoming season, Smith has the chance to be the best in the country. As such, he projects to be a potential top-five pick in the 2023 NBA Draft at this point.

A natural scorer, Smith has the ability to generate a bucket from any level on the floor. Not only is he great with the ball in his hands as an isolation scorer, but he’s proven to be able to convert on difficult shots. Keep an eye on Smith’s assist numbers and facilitation this season at Arkansas, as that could be the swing factor in his draft positioning.

3. Cason Wallace (Kentucky)

6’4” | 185 lbs

Matt Stone/Courier Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

At the NBA level, most players have to be impactful on both ends of the floor to maximize their ceiling. For Wallace, this shouldn’t be a problem as he’s arguably the best two-way guard in this entire class.

Wallace is extremely athletic and physical, which is why he doesn’t shy away from contact. He’s got a quick first step and is a good finisher at the rim. While the 6-foot-4 guard already has a good 3-point shot, improving from beyond the arc would only improve his draft stock.

4. Amari Bailey (UCLA)

6’4” | 190 lbs

Andrew Jansen/News-Leader-USA TODAY NETWORK

When the ball is in Bailey’s hands, good things typically happen. He’s excellent in transition and also has a variety of moves in the halfcourt that allow him to get to the cup with ease.

The jump shot is still a work in progress for Bailey, but there’s optimism that will improve with time given his mechanics. As a playmaker at UCLA this season, the evolution of his jumper will directly impact where he’s taken in the 2023 NBA Draft.

5. Jaden Bradley (Alabama)

6’3” | 185 lbs

Caitlyn Jordan/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

While many of the guys on this list are more combo guards, Bradley is a pure point guard and floor general. What’s most impressive about the Alabama freshman is that he’s great at making his teammates better and setting them up for success.

Although he’s generally opted to facilitate over score to this point in his basketball career, that doesn’t mean he’s incapable of getting a bucket. It will be interesting to see if he leans into becoming more of a scorer at the college level. An underrated part of Bradley’s game is his ability to rebound well for his position.

