2023 NBA Draft Big Board: Shooting Guards

An early look at Draft Digest's top shooting guard prospects for the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 2023 NBA Draft is loaded with talent at all positions. Unlike some of the classes we've seen in past years, teams should have a real chance to land franchise-altering talent even outside of the top five.

It's an extremely deep class that's got a diverse mix of college and international prospects to go along with several others taking unique paths to the league.

Draft Digest has pinned down the top five shooting guard prospects at this point in the year that could end up being high picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

1. Keyonte George

Keyonte George, IMG Academy

A twitchy, explosive guard who can do a bit of everything offensively, George has potential to be one of the best scorers in college basketball this season at Baylor.

George is a full-tilt, true shooting guard with impressive speed and athleticism. He’ll likely end up a reliable, albeit spotty, three-level scorer. He’s got promising form from outside, and has unteachable offensive tools that give him the little space he needs to get a shot off.

George is a clearly gifted scorer, which gives him draft points out the gate. His ceiling will depend on passing, decision making and defensive motor.

2. Chris Livingston

Chris Livingston, Oak Hill Academy

A well-built bucket-getter who makes up for his lack of speed with strength, Livingston will likely be a high-riser throughout the season.

Livingston is functionally solid throughout. He has a good handle, clean shooting motion and a knack for getting to his spots. He isn’t a specimen, but is a great basketball player who can maneuver well around the court.

The Oak Hill Academy product’s NBA future will likely be decided by his ability to truly play a guard-style role, but as one of the centerpieces for Kentucky, it doesn’t seem like an issue for now.

3. Amari Bailey

Amari Bailey
An instinctual high-flyer, Bailey is one of the bigger mysteries in the 2023 NBA Class in terms of transitioning to college.

Bailey is a fine and versatile scorer, but likely not to the degree of others on this list. At UCLA, Bailey’s stock will likely depend on his ability to be the centrifugal piece on offense and a reliable perimeter stalwart on defense.

Bailey has all the tools necessary to be a lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but reaching that ceiling will be another thing entirely.

4. Terquavion Smith

Terquavion Smith, NC State

The only sophomore to make the list, Smith could cement himself as a 2023 lottery pick with a good and consistent season.

Becoming a lottery pick in the 2023 class will be no small feat, but Smith is offensively capable enough to enter his name in.

He averaged 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season for NC State, shooting 39 percent from the floor. Those numbers alone won’t get him there, but a projected boost all-around would close the gap quickly.

Smith stands at 6-foot-4, 160-pounds, and more than likely hear his name called in the first round of the 23’ draft regardless.

5. Anthony Black

A 6-foot-7 combo guard, Black only makes the list via his Arkansas teammate Nick Smith, who will likely function more in the traditional point guard role. Black can likely function in just about any perimeter position you throw him into.

Black has smooth, cerebral skills on both ends of the court. He’s a lane-slicer with clearly advanced decision-making who projects to be really good on the offensive end of the court. He’s probably the most advanced passer on this list.

Defensively, his size and length will take him as far as his motor carries him.

With a fairly incredible amount of talent joining the Razorbacks this season, Black may have to be special to standout, but he may just be that.

