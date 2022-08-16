Skip to main content
NBA Draft

2023 NBA Draft Big Board: Small Forwards

An early look at Draft Digest's top small forward prospects for the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 2023 NBA Draft is loaded with talent at all positions. Unlike some of the classes we've seen in past years, teams should have a real chance to land franchise-altering talent even outside of the top five.

It's an extremely deep class that's got a diverse mix of college and international prospects to go along with several others taking unique paths to the league.

Draft Digest has pinned down the top five small forward prospects at this point in the year that could end up being high picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

1. Dariq Whitehead

6’6” | 190 lbs

Dariq Whitehead, 2023 NBA Draft, Duke

A potential top-five pick, Whitehead will be playing alongside at least two other lottery talents at Duke this season. He’s got a unique blend of explosiveness and size, which makes him one of the more smooth players in this class.

A gifted scorer, the 6-foot-6 wing can produce from all three levels. Whitehead has also proven he can be the alpha on the biggest stage, which he’ll have the opportunity to further show as a freshman. Keep an eye on his development as a playmaker which could further increase his draft stock. 

2. Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite)

6’7” | 200 lbs

Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite, OTE

When it comes to the Thompson twins, neither has truly proven to be the clear better prospect. Ausar is the same height and weight as his brother Amen, but is the better defensive prospect as of now. Taking the unique path to the league through the Overtime Elite program, Ausar will have the chance to flash his absurd athleticism leading up to the draft.

A more natural wing relative to his twin, Ausar has the physical tools to be elite at the NBA level, but still has a ways to go from a fluidity standpoint and with his jumper. Regardless, teams will be willing to take him early in the draft due to the raw tools. 

3. Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite)

6’7” | 200 lbs

Overtime Elite, OTE, Thompson

When it comes to being a natural playmaker, Amen is the better of the duo. As an offensive prospect, he’s much more proven as of today when the ball is in his hands. With that in mind, Amen also has a questionable jumper that could use work which will likely be his swing skill leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft.

Although the shooting isn’t where it needs to be, Amen has the quickness and explosiveness to easily get to the rim and finish strong. If he’s able to develop into a legitimate primary ball handler, the offensive skill could be scary at the next level. 

4. Cam Whitmore (Villanova)

6’7” | 225 lbs

Villanova Wildcats Basketball

Over the past few months, Whitmore has done nothing but drastically increase his draft stock. He won MVP at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship, proving to be one of the best young prospects in the entire world. He’s a walking highlight reel that thrives in big moments.

Watching Whitmore of late relative to his high school performances goes to show just how much he’s improved in recent months. He’s got a frame that’s ready for the NBA and should make an immediate impact at Villanova later this year. 

5. Julian Phillips (Tennessee)

6’8” | 200 lbs

Julian Phillips, 2023 NBA Draft, Tennessee

Phillips projects to be a highly impactful 3-and-D wing at the NBA level, but certainly has the ceiling to become even more. He’s great with both hands and has no problem finishing in traffic.

He’s absolute monster in transition, but will need to improve in the half court. Phillips has a smooth jumper in catch-and-shoot situations, but it will be interesting to see how he shoots at Tennessee off the bounce and in isolation. If he’s able to evolve into more of a self-creator, he’ll likely be a lottery pick. 

