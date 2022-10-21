2023 NBA Draft: Bryce Simon's Big Board
Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.
Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.
Prior to a monumental college season, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top 30-60 prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night 2023.
Here is Bryce Simon's initial big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:
Round 1
1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92
2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
3. Dariq Whitehead, Duke
4. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas
5. Keyonte George, Baylor
6. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite
7. Cam Whitmore, Villanova
8. Dereck Lively, Duke
9. Jarace Walker, Houston
10. Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite
11. GG Jackson, South Carolina
12. Gradey Dick, Kansas
13. Dillon Mitchell, Texas
14. Anthony Black, Arkansas
15. Baba Miller, Florida State
16. Terquavion Smith, NC State
17. Cason Wallace, Kentucky
18. Brandon Miller, Alabama
19. Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers
20. Nikola Djurisic, KK Mega Soccerbet
21. Kel'el Ware, Oregon
22. Chris Livingston, Kentucky
23. Julian Phillips, Tennessee
24. Kyle Filipowski, Duke
25. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas
26. Adem Bona, UCLA
27. Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
28. Yohan Traore, Auburn
29. Amari Bailey, UCLA
30. Jett Howard, Michigan
