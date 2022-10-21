2023 NBA Draft: Derek Parker's Big Board

Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.

Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.

Prior to a monumental college season, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top 30-60 prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night 2023.

Here is Derek Parker's initial big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:

Round 1

Round 2

31. Tyrese Proctor, Duke

32. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

33. Terrance Arceneaux, Houston

34. Jett Howard, Michigan

35. JJ Starling, Notre Dame

36. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

37. Trace Jackson-Davis, Indiana

38. James Nnaji, International

39. Jayden Nunn, VCU

40. Colby Jones, Xavier

41. Caleb Love, North Carolina

42. Trevon Brazile, Missouri

43. Yohan Traore, Auburn

44. Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan

45. Skyy Clark, Illinois

46. Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga

47. Moussa Cisse, Oklahoma State

48. Judah Mintz, Syracuse

49. Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

50. Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine

51. Tyrese Hunter, Texas

52. Mike Miles Jr., TCU

53. Alex Fudge, Florida

54. Daimion Collins, Kentucky

55. Adem Bona, UCLA

56. Ousmane N'Diaye, International

57. DaRon Holmes, Dayton

58. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

59. Drew Timme, Gonzaga

60. Tre White, LSU

