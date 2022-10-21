2023 NBA Draft: Derek Parker's Big Board
Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.
Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.
Prior to a monumental college season, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top 30-60 prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night 2023.
Here is Derek Parker's initial big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:
Round 1
1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92
2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
3. Keyonte George, Baylor
4. GG Jackson, South Carolina
5. Dariq Whitehead, Duke
6. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite
7. Jarace Walker, Houston
8. Brandon Miller, Alabama
9. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas
10. Chris Livingston, Kentucky
11. Cam Whitmore, Villanova
12. Dillon Mitchell, Texas
13. Dereck Lively, Duke
14. Cason Wallace, Kentucky
15. Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite
16. Anthony Black, Arkansas
17. Terquavion Smith, NC State
18. Kel'el Ware, Oregon
19. Amari Bailey, UCLA
20. Harrison Ingram, Stanford
21. Gradey Dick, Kansas
22. Baba Miller, Florida State
23. Kyle Filipowski, Duke
24. Arthur Kaluma, Creighton
25. Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite
26. Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers
27. Julian Phillips, Tennessee
28. Nikola Djurisic, KK Mega Soccerbet
29. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas
30. Marcus Sasser, Houston
Round 2
31. Tyrese Proctor, Duke
32. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
33. Terrance Arceneaux, Houston
34. Jett Howard, Michigan
35. JJ Starling, Notre Dame
36. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga
37. Trace Jackson-Davis, Indiana
38. James Nnaji, International
39. Jayden Nunn, VCU
40. Colby Jones, Xavier
41. Caleb Love, North Carolina
42. Trevon Brazile, Missouri
43. Yohan Traore, Auburn
44. Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan
45. Skyy Clark, Illinois
46. Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga
47. Moussa Cisse, Oklahoma State
48. Judah Mintz, Syracuse
49. Matthew Cleveland, Florida State
50. Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine
51. Tyrese Hunter, Texas
52. Mike Miles Jr., TCU
53. Alex Fudge, Florida
54. Daimion Collins, Kentucky
55. Adem Bona, UCLA
56. Ousmane N'Diaye, International
57. DaRon Holmes, Dayton
58. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
59. Drew Timme, Gonzaga
60. Tre White, LSU
