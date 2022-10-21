Skip to main content
NBA Draft

2023 NBA Draft: Derek Parker's Big Board

Draft Digest writer Derek Parker gives his opening big board for the 2023 NBA Draft cycle.

Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.

Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.

Prior to a monumental college season, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top 30-60 prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night 2023.

Here is Derek Parker's initial big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:

Round 1

1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92

Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92, 2023 NBA Draft

Wembanyama Scouting Report

2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Scoot Henderson, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite

Henderson Scouting Report

3. Keyonte George, Baylor

Keyonte George, IMG Academy

George Scouting Report

4. GG Jackson, South Carolina

GG Jackson, 2023 NBA Draft, South Carolina

Jackson Scouting Report

5. Dariq Whitehead, Duke

Dariq Whitehead, 2023 NBA Draft, Duke

Whitehead Scouting Report

6. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

Overtime Elite, OTE, Thompson

Thompson Scouting Report

7. Jarace Walker, Houston

Jarace Walker, 2023 NBA Draft, Houston

Walker Scouting Report

8. Brandon Miller, Alabama

Brandon Miller, Alabama, 2023 NBA Draft

Miller Scouting Report

9. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

Nick Smith Jr., 2023 NBA Draft, Arkansas

Smith Jr. Scouting Report

10. Chris Livingston, Kentucky

Chris Livingston, Oak Hill Academy

Livingston Scouting Report

11. Cam Whitmore, Villanova

Cam Whitmore, 2023 NBA Draft, Villanova

Whitmore Scouting Report

12. Dillon Mitchell, Texas

Dillon Mitchell, 2023 NBA Draft, Texas

Mitchell Scouting Report

13. Dereck Lively, Duke

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 2023 NBA Draft

Livley Scouting Report

14. Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Cason Wallace, Kentucky, 2023 NBA Draft

Wallace Scouting Report

15. Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite, OTE

Thompson Scouting Report

16. Anthony Black, Arkansas

Anthony Black, Arkansas, 2023 NBA Draft

Black Scouting Report

17. Terquavion Smith, NC State

Terquavion Smith, NC State

Smith Scouting Report

18. Kel'el Ware, Oregon

Kel'el Ware, Oregon, 2023 NBA Draft

Ware Scouting Report

19. Amari Bailey, UCLA

Amari Bailey, 2023 NBA Draft, UCLA

Bailey Scouting Report

20. Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Ingram Scouting Report

21. Gradey Dick, Kansas

Gradey Dick, 2023 NBA Draft, Kansas

Dick Scouting Report

22. Baba Miller, Florida State

Baba Miller, Florida St., NBA Draft

Miller Scouting Report

23. Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Kyle Filipowski, 2023 NBA Draft, Duke

Filipowski Scouting Report

24. Arthur Kaluma, Creighton

Arthur Kaluma, 2023 NBA Draft, Creighton

Kaluma Scouting Report

25. Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite, 2023 NBA Draft

Cissoko Scouting Report

26. Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers

Rayan Rupert, NBL, New Zealand Breakers, 2023 NBA Draft

Rupert Scouting Report

27. Julian Phillips, Tennessee

Julian Phillips, 2023 NBA Draft, Tennessee

Phillips Scouting Report

28. Nikola Djurisic, KK Mega Soccerbet

Nikola Djurisic, 2023 NBA Draft

Djurisic Scouting Report

29. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas

Jordan Walsh, Dariq Whitehead, Duke, Arkansas, 2023 NBA Draft

Walsh Scouting Report

30. Marcus Sasser, Houston

Marcus Sasser, 2023 NBA Draft, Houston

Sasser Scouting Report

Round 2

31. Tyrese Proctor, Duke

32. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

33. Terrance Arceneaux, Houston

34. Jett Howard, Michigan

35. JJ Starling, Notre Dame

36. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

37. Trace Jackson-Davis, Indiana

38. James Nnaji, International

39. Jayden Nunn, VCU

40. Colby Jones, Xavier

41. Caleb Love, North Carolina

42. Trevon Brazile, Missouri

43. Yohan Traore, Auburn

44. Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan

45. Skyy Clark, Illinois

46. Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga

47. Moussa Cisse, Oklahoma State

48. Judah Mintz, Syracuse

49. Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

50. Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine

51. Tyrese Hunter, Texas

52. Mike Miles Jr., TCU

53. Alex Fudge, Florida

54. Daimion Collins, Kentucky

55. Adem Bona, UCLA

56. Ousmane N'Diaye, International

57. DaRon Holmes, Dayton

58. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

59. Drew Timme, Gonzaga

60. Tre White, LSU

