2023 NBA Draft: Jam Hines' Big Board
Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.
Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.
Prior to a monumental college season, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top 30-60 prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night 2023.
Here is Jam Hines' initial big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:
1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92
2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
3. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite
4. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas
5. Cam Whitmore, Villanova
6. Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite
7. Dariq Whitehead, Duke
8. Jarace Walker, Houston
9. Keyonte George, Baylor
10. Cason Wallace, Kentucky
11. Chris Livingston, Kentucky
12. Dillon Mitchell, Texas
13. Tyrese Proctor, Duke
14. Dereck Lively, Duke
15. GG Jackson, South Carolina
16. Terquavion Smith, NC State
17. Kel'el Ware, Oregon
18. Anthony Black, Arkansas
19. Arthur Kaluma, Creighton
20. Marcus Sasser, Houston
21. Baba Miller, Florida State
22. Gradey Dick, Kansas
23. Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine
24. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas
25. Jullian Phillips, Tennessee
26. Trevon Brazile, Missouri
27. Jayden Nunn, VCU
28. Jordan Hawkins, UConn
29. Rayan Rupert, NZ Breakers
30. Kyle Filipowski, Duke
