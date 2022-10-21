Skip to main content
NBA Draft

2023 NBA Draft: Nick Crain's Big Board

Draft Digest writer Nick Crain gives his opening big board for the 2023 NBA Draft cycle.
Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.

Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.

Prior to a monumental college season, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top 30-60 prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night 2023.

Here is Nick Crain's initial big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:

Round 1

1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92

Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92, 2023 NBA Draft

Wembanyama Scouting Report

2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Scoot Henderson, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite

Henderson Scouting Report

3. Cam Whitmore, Villanova

Cam Whitmore, 2023 NBA Draft, Villanova

Whitmore Scouting Report

4. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

Overtime Elite, OTE, Thompson

Thompson Scouting Report

5. Dariq Whitehead, Duke

Dariq Whitehead, 2023 NBA Draft, Duke

Whitehead Scouting Report

6. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

Nick Smith Jr., 2023 NBA Draft, Arkansas

Smith Jr. Scouting Report

7. Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite, OTE

Thompson Scouting Report

8. Jarace Walker, Houston

Jarace Walker, 2023 NBA Draft, Houston

Walker Scouting Report

9. Keyonte George, Baylor

Keyonte George, IMG Academy

George Scouting Report

10. GG Jackson, South Carolina

GG Jackson, 2023 NBA Draft, South Carolina

Jackson Scouting Report

11. Anthony Black, Arkansas

Anthony Black, Arkansas, 2023 NBA Draft

Black Scouting Report

12. Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Cason Wallace, Kentucky, 2023 NBA Draft

Wallace Scouting Report

13. Dillon Mitchell, Texas

Dillon Mitchell, 2023 NBA Draft, Texas

Mitchell Scouting Report

14. Dereck Lively, Duke

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 2023 NBA Draft

Livley Scouting Report

15. Kel'el Ware, Oregon

Kel'el Ware, Oregon, 2023 NBA Draft

Ware Scouting Report

16. Baba Miller, Florida State

Baba Miller, Florida St., NBA Draft

Miller Scouting Report

17. Chris Livingston, Kentucky

Chris Livingston, Oak Hill Academy

Livingston Scouting Report

18. Julian Phillips, Tennessee

Julian Phillips, 2023 NBA Draft, Tennessee

Phillips Scouting Report

19. Brandon Miller, Alabama

Brandon Miller, Alabama, 2023 NBA Draft

Miller Scouting Report

20. Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Kyle Filipowski, 2023 NBA Draft, Duke

Filipowski Scouting Report

21. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas

Jordan Walsh, Dariq Whitehead, Duke, Arkansas, 2023 NBA Draft

Walsh Scouting Report

22. Adem Bona, UCLA

Adem Bona, 2023 NBA Draft, UCLA

Bona Scouting Report

23. Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

Leonard Miller, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite

Miller Scouting Report

24. Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers

Rayan Rupert, NBL, New Zealand Breakers, 2023 NBA Draft

Rupert Scouting Report

25. Nikola Djurisic, KK Mega Soccerbet

Nikola Djurisic, 2023 NBA Draft

Djurisic Scouting Report

26. Gradey Dick, Kansas

Gradey Dick, 2023 NBA Draft, Kansas

Dick Scouting Report

27. Yohan Traore, Auburn

Yohan Traore, Auburn, 2023 NBA Draft

Traore Scouting Report

28. Amari Bailey, UCLA

Amari Bailey, 2023 NBA Draft, UCLA

Bailey Scouting Report

29. Emoni Bates, Memphis

Emoni Bates, 2023 NBA Draft, Eastern Michigan

Bates Scouting Report

30. Terquavion Smith, NC State

Terquavion Smith, NC State

Smith Scouting Report

Round 2

31. Jett Howard, Michigan

32. Arthur Kaluma, Creighton

33. Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

34. Harrison Ingram, Stanford

35. Kris Murray, Iowa

36. James Nnaji, F.C. Barcelona

37. Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

38. Tyrese Proctor, Texas

39. Terrance Arceneaux, Houston

40. Tre White, USC

41. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

42. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

43. JJ Starling, Notre Dame

44. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

45. Marcus Sasser, Houston

46. Skyy Clark, Illinois

47. Judah Mintz, Syracuse

48. Caleb Love, Notre Dame

49. Tyrese Hunter, Texas

50. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

51. Drew Timme, Gonzaga

52. Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga

53. Colby Jones, Xavier

54. Andre Jackson, UConn

55. Alex Fudge, Florida

56. Moussa Cisse, Oklahoma State

57. Mike Miles, TCU

58. DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

59. Daimion Collins, Kentucky

60. Roko Prkacin, Spain

