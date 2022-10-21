2023 NBA Draft: Nick Crain's Big Board
Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.
Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.
Prior to a monumental college season, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top 30-60 prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night 2023.
Here is Nick Crain's initial big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:
Round 1
1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92
2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
3. Cam Whitmore, Villanova
4. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite
5. Dariq Whitehead, Duke
6. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas
7. Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite
8. Jarace Walker, Houston
9. Keyonte George, Baylor
10. GG Jackson, South Carolina
11. Anthony Black, Arkansas
12. Cason Wallace, Kentucky
13. Dillon Mitchell, Texas
14. Dereck Lively, Duke
15. Kel'el Ware, Oregon
16. Baba Miller, Florida State
17. Chris Livingston, Kentucky
18. Julian Phillips, Tennessee
19. Brandon Miller, Alabama
20. Kyle Filipowski, Duke
21. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas
22. Adem Bona, UCLA
23. Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
24. Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers
25. Nikola Djurisic, KK Mega Soccerbet
26. Gradey Dick, Kansas
27. Yohan Traore, Auburn
28. Amari Bailey, UCLA
29. Emoni Bates, Memphis
30. Terquavion Smith, NC State
Round 2
31. Jett Howard, Michigan
32. Arthur Kaluma, Creighton
33. Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite
34. Harrison Ingram, Stanford
35. Kris Murray, Iowa
36. James Nnaji, F.C. Barcelona
37. Matthew Cleveland, Florida State
38. Tyrese Proctor, Texas
39. Terrance Arceneaux, Houston
40. Tre White, USC
41. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga
42. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
43. JJ Starling, Notre Dame
Read More
44. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
45. Marcus Sasser, Houston
46. Skyy Clark, Illinois
47. Judah Mintz, Syracuse
48. Caleb Love, Notre Dame
49. Tyrese Hunter, Texas
50. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
51. Drew Timme, Gonzaga
52. Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga
53. Colby Jones, Xavier
54. Andre Jackson, UConn
55. Alex Fudge, Florida
56. Moussa Cisse, Oklahoma State
57. Mike Miles, TCU
58. DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
59. Daimion Collins, Kentucky
60. Roko Prkacin, Spain
Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.