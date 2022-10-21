2023 NBA Draft: Nick Crain's Big Board

Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.

Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.

Prior to a monumental college season, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top 30-60 prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night 2023.

Here is Nick Crain's initial big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:

Round 1

Round 2

31. Jett Howard, Michigan

32. Arthur Kaluma, Creighton

33. Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

34. Harrison Ingram, Stanford

35. Kris Murray, Iowa

36. James Nnaji, F.C. Barcelona

37. Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

38. Tyrese Proctor, Texas

39. Terrance Arceneaux, Houston

40. Tre White, USC

41. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

42. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

43. JJ Starling, Notre Dame

44. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

45. Marcus Sasser, Houston

46. Skyy Clark, Illinois

47. Judah Mintz, Syracuse

48. Caleb Love, Notre Dame

49. Tyrese Hunter, Texas

50. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

51. Drew Timme, Gonzaga

52. Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga

53. Colby Jones, Xavier

54. Andre Jackson, UConn

55. Alex Fudge, Florida

56. Moussa Cisse, Oklahoma State

57. Mike Miles, TCU

58. DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

59. Daimion Collins, Kentucky

60. Roko Prkacin, Spain

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.