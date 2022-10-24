Draft Digest: 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0
Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.
Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.
Prior to a monumental college season, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top 30-60 prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night 2023.
Combining and scoring each member's individual boards, here is the team's initial consensus big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:
Round 1
1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92
2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
3. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite
4. Dariq Whitehead, Duke
5. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas
6. Keyonte George, Baylor
7. Cam Whitmore, Villanova
8. Jarace Walker, Houston
9. Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite
10. GG Jackson, South Carolina
11. Dereck Lively, Duke
12. Dillon Mitchell, Texas
13. Cason Wallace, Kentucky
14. Anthony Black, Arkansas
15. Chris Livingston, Kentucky
16. Kel'el Ware, Oregon
17. Baba Miller, Florida State
18. Terquavion Smith, NC State
19. Brandon Miller, Alabama
20. Gradey Dick, Kansas
21. Julian Phillips, Tennessee
22. Kyle Filipowski, Duke
23. Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers
24. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas
25. Arthur Kaluma, Creighton
26. Nikola Djurisic, KK Mega Soccerbet
27. Amari Bailey, UCLA
28. Tyrese Proctor, Duke
29. Adem Bona, UCLA
30. Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
Round 2
31. Harrison Ingram, Stanford
32. Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite
33. Jett Howard, Michigan
34. Marcus Sasser, Houston
35. Yohan Traore, Auburn
36. Jayden Nunn, VCU
37. Trevon Brazile, Arkansas
38. Kris Murray, Iowa
39. Terrance Arceneaux, Houston
40. Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine
41. Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan
42. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
43. James Nnaji, F.C. Barcelona
44. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga
45. JJ Starling, Notre Dame
46. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
47. Matthew Cleveland, Florida State
48. Jordan Hawkins, UConn
49. Caleb Love, North Carolina
50. Skyy Clark, Illinois
51. Colby Jones, Xavier
52. Judah Mintz, Syracuse
53. Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga
54. Tyrese Hunter, Texas
55. Tre White, USC
56. Moussa Cisse, Oklahoma State
57. Alex Fudge, Florida
58. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
59. Mike Miles, TCU
60. Drew Timme, Gonzaga
