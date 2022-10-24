Skip to main content
NBA Draft

Draft Digest: 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0

Draft Digest releases the second iteration of their 2023 NBA Draft Big Board with the regular season kicking off this week.

Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.

Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.

Prior to a monumental college season, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top 30-60 prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night 2023.

Combining and scoring each member's individual boards, here is the team's initial consensus big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:

Round 1

1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92

Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92, 2023 NBA Draft

Wembanyama Scouting Report

2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Scoot Henderson, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite

Henderson Scouting Report

3. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

Overtime Elite, OTE, Thompson

Thompson Scouting Report

4. Dariq Whitehead, Duke

Dariq Whitehead, 2023 NBA Draft, Duke

Whitehead Scouting Report

5. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

Nick Smith Jr., 2023 NBA Draft, Arkansas

Smith Jr. Scouting Report

6. Keyonte George, Baylor

Keyonte George, IMG Academy

George Scouting Report

7. Cam Whitmore, Villanova

Cam Whitmore, 2023 NBA Draft, Villanova

Whitmore Scouting Report

8. Jarace Walker, Houston

Jarace Walker, 2023 NBA Draft, Houston

Walker Scouting Report

9. Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite, OTE

Thompson Scouting Report

10. GG Jackson, South Carolina

GG Jackson, 2023 NBA Draft, South Carolina

Jackson Scouting Report

11. Dereck Lively, Duke

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 2023 NBA Draft

Livley Scouting Report

12. Dillon Mitchell, Texas

Dillon Mitchell, 2023 NBA Draft, Texas

Mitchell Scouting Report

13. Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Cason Wallace, Kentucky, 2023 NBA Draft

Wallace Scouting Report

14. Anthony Black, Arkansas

Anthony Black, Arkansas, 2023 NBA Draft

Black Scouting Report

15. Chris Livingston, Kentucky

Chris Livingston, Oak Hill Academy

Livingston Scouting Report

16. Kel'el Ware, Oregon

Kel'el Ware, Oregon, 2023 NBA Draft

Ware Scouting Report

17. Baba Miller, Florida State

Baba Miller, Florida St., NBA Draft

Miller Scouting Report

18. Terquavion Smith, NC State

Terquavion Smith, NC State

Smith Scouting Report

19. Brandon Miller, Alabama

Brandon Miller, Alabama, 2023 NBA Draft

Miller Scouting Report

20. Gradey Dick, Kansas

Gradey Dick, 2023 NBA Draft, Kansas

Dick Scouting Report

21. Julian Phillips, Tennessee

Julian Phillips, 2023 NBA Draft, Tennessee

Phillips Scouting Report

22. Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Kyle Filipowski, 2023 NBA Draft, Duke

Filipowski Scouting Report

23. Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers

Rayan Rupert, NBL, New Zealand Breakers, 2023 NBA Draft

Rupert Scouting Report

24. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas

Jordan Walsh, Dariq Whitehead, Duke, Arkansas, 2023 NBA Draft

Walsh Scouting Report

25. Arthur Kaluma, Creighton

Arthur Kaluma, 2023 NBA Draft, Creighton

Kaluma Scouting Report

26. Nikola Djurisic, KK Mega Soccerbet

Nikola Djurisic, 2023 NBA Draft

Djurisic Scouting Report

27. Amari Bailey, UCLA

Amari Bailey, 2023 NBA Draft, UCLA

Bailey Scouting Report

28. Tyrese Proctor, Duke

Tyrese Proctor, 2023 NBA Draft, Duke

Proctor Scouting Report

29. Adem Bona, UCLA

Adem Bona, 2023 NBA Draft, UCLA

Bona Scouting Report

30. Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

Leonard Miller, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite

Miller Scouting Report

Round 2

31. Harrison Ingram, Stanford

32. Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

33. Jett Howard, Michigan

34. Marcus Sasser, Houston

35. Yohan Traore, Auburn

36. Jayden Nunn, VCU

37. Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

38. Kris Murray, Iowa

39. Terrance Arceneaux, Houston

40. Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine

41. Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan

42. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

43. James Nnaji, F.C. Barcelona

44. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

45. JJ Starling, Notre Dame

46. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

47. Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

48. Jordan Hawkins, UConn

49. Caleb Love, North Carolina

50. Skyy Clark, Illinois

51. Colby Jones, Xavier

52. Judah Mintz, Syracuse

53. Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga

54. Tyrese Hunter, Texas

55. Tre White, USC

56. Moussa Cisse, Oklahoma State

57. Alex Fudge, Florida

58. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

59. Mike Miles, TCU

60. Drew Timme, Gonzaga

