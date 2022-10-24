Draft Digest: 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0

Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.

Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.

Prior to a monumental college season, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top 30-60 prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night 2023.

Combining and scoring each member's individual boards, here is the team's initial consensus big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:

Round 1

Round 2

31. Harrison Ingram, Stanford

32. Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

33. Jett Howard, Michigan

34. Marcus Sasser, Houston

35. Yohan Traore, Auburn

36. Jayden Nunn, VCU

37. Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

38. Kris Murray, Iowa

39. Terrance Arceneaux, Houston

40. Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine

41. Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan

42. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

43. James Nnaji, F.C. Barcelona

44. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

45. JJ Starling, Notre Dame

46. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

47. Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

48. Jordan Hawkins, UConn

49. Caleb Love, North Carolina

50. Skyy Clark, Illinois

51. Colby Jones, Xavier

52. Judah Mintz, Syracuse

53. Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga

54. Tyrese Hunter, Texas

55. Tre White, USC

56. Moussa Cisse, Oklahoma State

57. Alex Fudge, Florida

58. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

59. Mike Miles, TCU

60. Drew Timme, Gonzaga

