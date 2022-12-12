Skip to main content
The 3-Point Shooting of Duke Freshman, Kyle Filipowski
The 3-Point Shooting of Duke Freshman, Kyle Filipowski

Draft Digest: 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 3.0

Draft Digest releases the third iteration of their 2023 NBA Draft Big Board with conference play just a few weeks away.

Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.

Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.

Prior to a the start of conference play at the college, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night in 2023.

Combining and scoring each member's individual boards, here is the team's current consensus big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:

Round 1

1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92

Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92, 2023 NBA Draft

Wembanyama Scouting Report

2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Scoot Henderson, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite

Henderson Scouting Report

3. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

Overtime Elite, OTE, Thompson

Thompson Scouting Report

4. Cam Whitmore, Villanova

Cam Whitmore, Villanova Wildcats

Whitmore Scouting Report

5. Nick Smith Jr. Arkansas

Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

Smith Jr. Scouting Report

6. Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite, OTE

Thompson Scouting Report

7. Brandon Miller, Alabama

Brandon Miller, Alabama Crimson Tide

Miller Scouting Report

8. Keyonte George, Baylor

Keyonte George, Baylor

George Scouting Report

9. Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Cason Wallace, Kentucky Wildcats

Wallace Scouting Report

10. Anthony Black, Arkansas

Anthony Black, Arkansas Razorbacks

Black Scouting Report

11. Jarace Walker, Houston

Jarace Walker, Houston Cougars

Walker Scouting Report

12. GG Jackson, South Carolina

GG Jackson, South Carolina

Jackson Scouting Report

13. Dariq Whitehead, Duke

Dariq Whitehead, Duke Blue Devils

Whitehead Scouting Report

14. Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Kyle Filipowski, Duke Blue Devils

Filipowski Scouting Report

15. Gradey Dick, Kansas

Julian Phillips, Gradey Dick, Tennessee Volunteers, Kansas Jayhawks

Dick Scouting Report

16. Kel'el Ware, Oregon

Kel'el Ware, Oregon Ducks

Ware Scouting Report

17. Terquavion Smith, NC State

Terquavion Smith, NC State

Smith Scouting Report

18. Dillon Mitchell, Texas

Dillon Mitchell, Texas

Mitchell Scouting Report

19. Dereck Lively II, Duke

Dereck Lively, Duke Blue Devils

Livley Scouting Report

20. Jett Howard, Michigan

Jett Howard, Michigan Wolverines

Howard Scouting Report

21. Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers

Rayan Rupert, NBL, New Zealand Breakers, 2023 NBA Draft

Rupert Scouting Report

22. Julian Phillips, Tennessee

Julian Phillips, Gradey Dick, Tennessee Volunteers, Kansas Jayhawks

Phillips Scouting Report

23. Kris Murray, Iowa

Kris Murray, Iowa, 2023 NBA Draft

Murray Scouting Report

24. Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Shannon Jr. Scouting Report

25. Baba Miller, Florida State

Baba Miller, Florida St., NBA Draft

Miller Scouting Report

26. Jordan Hawkins, UCONN

Jordan Hawkins, UConn, 2023 NBA Draft

Hawkins Scouting Report

27. Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine

Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine

Lewis Scouting Report

28. Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State Buckeyes

Sensabaugh Scouting Report

29. Chris Livingston, Kentucky

Chris Livingston, Kentucky Wildcats

Livingston Scouting Report

30. Nikola Djurisic, KK Mega Soccerbet

Nikola Djurisic, 2023 NBA Draft

Djurisic Scouting Report

Round 2

31. Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

32. Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

33. Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

34. Taylor Hendricks, UCF

35. Arthur Kaluma, Creighton

36. Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan

37. Marcus Sasser, Houston

38. Tyrese Proctor, Duke

39. Ricky Council IV, Arkansas

40. JJ Starling, Notre Dame

41. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas

42. Amari Bailey, UCLA

43. Harrison Ingram, Stanford

44. Tyrese Hunter, Texas

45. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

46. Colby Jones, Xavier

47. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

48. Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

49. Jayden Nunn, UCF

50. Caleb Love, North Carolina

51. Terrance Arceneaux, Houston

52. Judah Mintz, Syracuse

53. James Nnaji, F.C. Barcelona

54. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

55. Yohan Traore, Auburn

56. Adem Bona, UCLA

57. Jalen Wilson, Kansas

58. Alex Fudge, Florida

59. Noah Clowney, Alabama

60. Skyy Clark, Illinois

Just Missed Top 60: Daimion Collins, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Mike Miles, Zach Edey, DaRon Holmes II, Tre White, Bobi Klintman, Oumar Ballo, Nolan Hickman, Ryan Kalkbrenner

