Draft Digest: 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 3.0

Draft Digest releases the third iteration of their 2023 NBA Draft Big Board with conference play just a few weeks away.

Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.

Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.

Prior to a the start of conference play at the college, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night in 2023.

Combining and scoring each member's individual boards, here is the team's current consensus big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:

Round 1

Round 2

31. Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

32. Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

33. Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

34. Taylor Hendricks, UCF

35. Arthur Kaluma, Creighton

36. Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan

37. Marcus Sasser, Houston

38. Tyrese Proctor, Duke

39. Ricky Council IV, Arkansas

40. JJ Starling, Notre Dame

41. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas

42. Amari Bailey, UCLA

43. Harrison Ingram, Stanford

44. Tyrese Hunter, Texas

45. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

46. Colby Jones, Xavier

47. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

48. Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

49. Jayden Nunn, UCF

50. Caleb Love, North Carolina

51. Terrance Arceneaux, Houston

52. Judah Mintz, Syracuse

53. James Nnaji, F.C. Barcelona

54. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

55. Yohan Traore, Auburn

56. Adem Bona, UCLA

57. Jalen Wilson, Kansas

58. Alex Fudge, Florida

59. Noah Clowney, Alabama

60. Skyy Clark, Illinois

Just Missed Top 60: Daimion Collins, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Mike Miles, Zach Edey, DaRon Holmes II, Tre White, Bobi Klintman, Oumar Ballo, Nolan Hickman, Ryan Kalkbrenner

