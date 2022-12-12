Draft Digest: 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 3.0
Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.
Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.
Prior to a the start of conference play at the college, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night in 2023.
Combining and scoring each member's individual boards, here is the team's current consensus big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:
Round 1
1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92
2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
3. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite
4. Cam Whitmore, Villanova
5. Nick Smith Jr. Arkansas
6. Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite
7. Brandon Miller, Alabama
8. Keyonte George, Baylor
9. Cason Wallace, Kentucky
10. Anthony Black, Arkansas
11. Jarace Walker, Houston
12. GG Jackson, South Carolina
13. Dariq Whitehead, Duke
14. Kyle Filipowski, Duke
15. Gradey Dick, Kansas
16. Kel'el Ware, Oregon
17. Terquavion Smith, NC State
18. Dillon Mitchell, Texas
19. Dereck Lively II, Duke
20. Jett Howard, Michigan
21. Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers
22. Julian Phillips, Tennessee
23. Kris Murray, Iowa
24. Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Shannon Jr. Scouting Report
25. Baba Miller, Florida State
26. Jordan Hawkins, UCONN
27. Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine
28. Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State
29. Chris Livingston, Kentucky
30. Nikola Djurisic, KK Mega Soccerbet
Round 2
31. Trevon Brazile, Arkansas
32. Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite
33. Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
34. Taylor Hendricks, UCF
35. Arthur Kaluma, Creighton
36. Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan
37. Marcus Sasser, Houston
38. Tyrese Proctor, Duke
39. Ricky Council IV, Arkansas
40. JJ Starling, Notre Dame
41. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas
42. Amari Bailey, UCLA
43. Harrison Ingram, Stanford
44. Tyrese Hunter, Texas
45. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
46. Colby Jones, Xavier
47. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga
48. Matthew Cleveland, Florida State
49. Jayden Nunn, UCF
50. Caleb Love, North Carolina
51. Terrance Arceneaux, Houston
52. Judah Mintz, Syracuse
53. James Nnaji, F.C. Barcelona
54. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
55. Yohan Traore, Auburn
56. Adem Bona, UCLA
57. Jalen Wilson, Kansas
58. Alex Fudge, Florida
59. Noah Clowney, Alabama
60. Skyy Clark, Illinois
Just Missed Top 60: Daimion Collins, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Mike Miles, Zach Edey, DaRon Holmes II, Tre White, Bobi Klintman, Oumar Ballo, Nolan Hickman, Ryan Kalkbrenner
