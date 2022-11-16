Skip to main content
NBA Draft

Draft Digest: 2023 NBA Mock Draft Early in College Season

With the 2022-23 college season officially underway, the Draft Digest team releases its next mock draft of the cycle.

The college season has begun, giving us our first real look at some of the top freshman at that level. While some prospects have been underwhelming, others are already starting to climb.

At the same time, the NBA season is underway as standings are starting to get more solidified with each passing week. While there's still a ton of time left in the season, it's already becoming clear which teams could be near the top of the lottery odds.

Leveraging Tankathon to generate our draft order, we take a look at fit and projections for next summer's event in the next iteration of Draft Digest's 2023 NBA Mock Draft.

1. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama (France)

Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92, 2023 NBA Draft

2. Houston Rockets: Scoot Henderson (G League)

Scoot Henderson, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite

3. Detroit Pistons: Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite)

Overtime Elite, OTE, Thompson

4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Cam Whitmore (Villanova)

Cam Whitmore, 2023 NBA Draft, Villanova

5. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): Dariq Whitehead (Duke)

Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 2023 NBA Draft

6. Charlotte Hornets: Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas)

Nick Smith Jr., 2023 NBA Draft, Arkansas

7. Orlando Magic: Keyonte George (Baylor)

Keyonte George, Baylor Bears

8. Orlando Magic (via CHI): Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite)

Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite, OTE

9. Brooklyn Nets: Jarace Walker (Houston)

Jarace Walker, Houston Cougars

10. Utah Jazz (via MIN): GG Jackson (South Carolina)

GG Jackson, South Carolina

11. Golden State Warriors: Brandon Miller (Alabama)

Brandon Miller, Alabama Crimson Tide

12. New York Knicks: Cason Wallace (Kentucky)

Cason Wallace, Kentucky Wildcats

13. Miami Heat: Anthony Black (Arkansas)

Anthony Black, Arkansas, 2023 NBA Draft

14. Sacramento Kings: Dereck Lively (Duke)

Dereck Lively, Duke Blue Devils

15. Indiana Pacers: Terquavion Smith (NC State)

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 2023 NBA Draft

16. Utah Jazz (via PHI): Chris Livingston (Kentucky)

Chris Livingston, Kentucky Wildcats

17. Toronto Raptors: Dillon Mitchell (Texas)

Dillon Mitchell, Texas

18. LA Clippers: Kel’el Ware (Oregon)

Kel'el Ware, Oregon Ducks

19. Los Angeles Lakers (via NOP): Rayan Rupert (NBL)

Rayan Rupert, NBL, New Zealand Breakers, 2023 NBA Draft

20. New York Knicks (via WAS): Gradey Dick (Kansas)

Grady Dick, Kansas

21. New York Knicks (via DAL): Baba Miller (Florida State)

Baba Miller, Florida St., NBA Draft

22. Memphis Grizzlies: Jordan Walsh (Arkansas)

Jordan Walsh, Arkansas, 2023 NBA Draft

23. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

24. Phoenix Suns: Jett Howard (Michigan)

Jett Howard, Michigan Wolverines

25. Atlanta Hawks: Nikola Djurisic (Serbia)

Nikola Djurisic, 2023 NBA Draft

26. Utah Jazz: Julian Phillips (Tennessee)

Julian Phillips, Tennessee Volunteers

27. Chicago Bulls (via POR): Emoni Bates (Eastern Michigan)

Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan Eagles

28. Charlotte Hornets (via DEN): Leonard Miller (G League)

Leonard Miller, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite

29. Houston Rockets (via MIL): Tyrese Proctor (Duke)

Tyrese Proctor, Duke

30. Indiana Pacers (via BOS): Harrison Ingram (Stanford)

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

