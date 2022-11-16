Draft Digest: 2023 NBA Mock Draft Early in College Season
The college season has begun, giving us our first real look at some of the top freshman at that level. While some prospects have been underwhelming, others are already starting to climb.
At the same time, the NBA season is underway as standings are starting to get more solidified with each passing week. While there's still a ton of time left in the season, it's already becoming clear which teams could be near the top of the lottery odds.
Leveraging Tankathon to generate our draft order, we take a look at fit and projections for next summer's event in the next iteration of Draft Digest's 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
1. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama (France)
2. Houston Rockets: Scoot Henderson (G League)
3. Detroit Pistons: Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite)
4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Cam Whitmore (Villanova)
5. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): Dariq Whitehead (Duke)
6. Charlotte Hornets: Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas)
7. Orlando Magic: Keyonte George (Baylor)
8. Orlando Magic (via CHI): Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite)
9. Brooklyn Nets: Jarace Walker (Houston)
10. Utah Jazz (via MIN): GG Jackson (South Carolina)
11. Golden State Warriors: Brandon Miller (Alabama)
12. New York Knicks: Cason Wallace (Kentucky)
13. Miami Heat: Anthony Black (Arkansas)
14. Sacramento Kings: Dereck Lively (Duke)
15. Indiana Pacers: Terquavion Smith (NC State)
16. Utah Jazz (via PHI): Chris Livingston (Kentucky)
17. Toronto Raptors: Dillon Mitchell (Texas)
18. LA Clippers: Kel’el Ware (Oregon)
19. Los Angeles Lakers (via NOP): Rayan Rupert (NBL)
20. New York Knicks (via WAS): Gradey Dick (Kansas)
21. New York Knicks (via DAL): Baba Miller (Florida State)
22. Memphis Grizzlies: Jordan Walsh (Arkansas)
23. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Kyle Filipowski (Duke)
24. Phoenix Suns: Jett Howard (Michigan)
25. Atlanta Hawks: Nikola Djurisic (Serbia)
26. Utah Jazz: Julian Phillips (Tennessee)
27. Chicago Bulls (via POR): Emoni Bates (Eastern Michigan)
28. Charlotte Hornets (via DEN): Leonard Miller (G League)
29. Houston Rockets (via MIL): Tyrese Proctor (Duke)
30. Indiana Pacers (via BOS): Harrison Ingram (Stanford)
