Draft Digest: 2023 NBA Mock Draft Early in College Season

The college season has begun, giving us our first real look at some of the top freshman at that level. While some prospects have been underwhelming, others are already starting to climb.

At the same time, the NBA season is underway as standings are starting to get more solidified with each passing week. While there's still a ton of time left in the season, it's already becoming clear which teams could be near the top of the lottery odds.

Leveraging Tankathon to generate our draft order, we take a look at fit and projections for next summer's event in the next iteration of Draft Digest's 2023 NBA Mock Draft.

1. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama (France) Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports 2. Houston Rockets: Scoot Henderson (G League) Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports 3. Detroit Pistons: Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite) Dustin Chambers for USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK 4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Cam Whitmore (Villanova) Scott Taetsch/The Washington Post via Getty Images 5. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): Dariq Whitehead (Duke) Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK 6. Charlotte Hornets: Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas) 7. Orlando Magic: Keyonte George (Baylor) © Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports 8. Orlando Magic (via CHI): Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite) 9. Brooklyn Nets: Jarace Walker (Houston) Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports 10. Utah Jazz (via MIN): GG Jackson (South Carolina) Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports 11. Golden State Warriors: Brandon Miller (Alabama) Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports 12. New York Knicks: Cason Wallace (Kentucky) Grace Hollars/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK 13. Miami Heat: Anthony Black (Arkansas) Steph Chambers/Getty Images 14. Sacramento Kings: Dereck Lively (Duke) © Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports 15. Indiana Pacers: Terquavion Smith (NC State) Bob Donnan / USA TODAY Sports 16. Utah Jazz (via PHI): Chris Livingston (Kentucky) Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports 17. Toronto Raptors: Dillon Mitchell (Texas) Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports 18. LA Clippers: Kel’el Ware (Oregon) Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard-USA TODAY NETWORK 19. Los Angeles Lakers (via NOP): Rayan Rupert (NBL) David Grau/Getty Images 20. New York Knicks (via WAS): Gradey Dick (Kansas) Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK 21. New York Knicks (via DAL): Baba Miller (Florida State) FIBA Image Directory 22. Memphis Grizzlies: Jordan Walsh (Arkansas) Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK 23. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Kyle Filipowski (Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 24. Phoenix Suns: Jett Howard (Michigan) Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports 25. Atlanta Hawks: Nikola Djurisic (Serbia) David Grau/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images 26. Utah Jazz: Julian Phillips (Tennessee) Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports 27. Chicago Bulls (via POR): Emoni Bates (Eastern Michigan) Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports 28. Charlotte Hornets (via DEN): Leonard Miller (G League) Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports 29. Houston Rockets (via MIL): Tyrese Proctor (Duke) Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports 30. Indiana Pacers (via BOS): Harrison Ingram (Stanford) Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports

