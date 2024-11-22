NBA Draft: Arizona Prospects Hope to Make the Most of Their Opportunity Against Duke
Friday's slate is loaded with games featuring some of the top prospects in the nation. One of the most intriguing matchups of the day is between Duke and Arizona, which features an exciting mix of freshmen and upperclassmen hoping to raise their stocks ahead of the 2025 NBA draft.
While most fans who keep up with draft prospects are very familiar with Duke at this point, thanks to big names like Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach, let’s take a closer look at three key prospects for the Wildcats who could use this opportunity to gain more attention.
Carter Bryant | Forward | 6’8” | 220 lbs | Freshman
Carter Bryant is a former McDonald’s All-American who, despite not being overly productive this season, is quickly gaining confidence and could force his way into a larger role sooner rather than later. Currently averaging 6.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, one assist and 1.7 steals, his numbers are underwhelming, but he has recently looked much more comfortable in the Wildcats’ offensive system. His good positional size and connective playmaking ability are extremely promising for his long-term potential, so it will be interesting to see how he stacks up against other high-end freshmen.
KJ Lewis | Guard | 6’4” | 205 lbs | Sophomore
KJ Lewis is one of the top sophomore prospects in the nation due to his two-way versatility and impressive physical tools. Through his first three games of the season, he has averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, two assists, 1.3 block and one steal. He plays a very aggressive and physical game on both ends. Offensively, he is at his best when attacking the rim with control and a willingness to absorb and finish through contact. The defensive side of the ball is where Lewis stands out as a prospect. He is switchable and uses his quick feet and explosive reactivity to cause havoc for opponents, both on the perimeter and at the rim. Developing his outside jumper could be the key to his potential as a pro and could help him fit easily into a 3-and-D role.
Caleb Love | Guard | 6’4” | 205 lbs | Senior
Caleb Love is the most recognizable name on this roster, as he has had a very impressive collegiate career up to this point. He was named an All-American last season, and although he has had a slow start to this season, he has proven that he can be a very productive player. He is at his best with the ball in his hands and has shown the ability to score from all three levels. Last season began in a similar, inefficient manner, so there is no need to worry about him finding his typical game soon. This is his fifth year of college play, so his age will surely be a concern in terms of his draft range, but his impressive play throughout his time at North Carolina and Arizona will give him an opportunity to showcase how he could fill a role. If Love is able to find his shot while showcasing the ability to set the table for others, this level of player rarely gets forgotten by NBA teams.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.