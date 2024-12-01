NBA Draft: Auburn's Johni Broome Emerging as one of the Biggest Stars in College Basketball
As the college basketball season has picked up steam and players have begun to solidify themselves, Auburn’s big man Johni Broome has emerged as the favorite to be named National Player of the Year. He returned to school as one of the most proven players in the country and has continued to build on his impressive productivity from his junior year. In terms of his draft value, he is an older prospect, but his defensive versatility and steadily improving offensive tools seem to be pushing him closer to the first round on many draft boards.
Let’s dive into Broome’s eye-catching start to the season and take a look at the aspects of his game that could best translate to the NBA level.
Broome has produced big performances consistently against high-level opponents while helping Auburn remain undefeated through their first seven outings. He has averaged 20.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.1 blocks on impressive efficiency, with shooting splits of 59.4%/34.6%/61.5%. While he has stretched the floor effectively up to this point, it has been on relatively low volume. However, this is not too much of a concern due to his dominance on the interior. His most recent showings came in the Maui Invitational, where Auburn won the tournament with victories over Iowa State, North Carolina and Memphis. Broome shined in these three matchups, averaging 21.7 points, 15 rebounds, 4.3 assists, one steal and three blocks.
He excels by doing a little bit of everything, but what jumps out as being translatable to the NBA level is his all-around aggression, defensive instincts and interior play-finishing. On both ends of the floor, Broome plays an aggressive brand of basketball, which regularly leads to challenges at the rim, fast-break opportunities and second-chance points. He is very physical and also moves with great fluidity, allowing him to cover more ground and close space quickly. He is not massive for a big man at the NBA level, standing at 6-foot-10, but this combination of mobility and willingness to battle creates opportunities for him to make an impact.
As far as his defensive instincts go, he has one of the best feels on this end of the floor in the entire nation. He not only showcases this aspect of his game by recording blocks but also does a great job of contesting vertically without fouling. Broome is only averaging 2.1 fouls per game, which is impressive considering that he is currently tied for the fourth-most blocks per game in the country, at 3.1.
His offensive game is impressive as well, as he can finish around the rim after being fed the ball or attacking himself. He does a great job of scoring with his back to the basket, as well as out of face-up opportunities. His strength and coordination allow him to create clean looks regularly, and he stays active while his teammates have the ball to be in position to gather offensive rebounds or finish tip-ins. In one of his biggest moments of the season, he showcased this by tipping in the go-ahead basket as time wound down to defeat Iowa State.
Broome seems like he would most likely be selected in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft, but if this strong play and consistent shooting continues, it would not be too surprising to see him claw his way into the first round.
