NBA Draft: Duke's Freshmen Big Three Are Showing Why They Are So Highly Regarded
One of the most interesting teams in college basketball this season has clearly been Duke, thanks in no small part to their highly touted freshman class. While the No. 1 ranked prospect, Cooper Flagg, is clearly the biggest name to know, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach have quickly emerged as key contributors, rounding out the Blue Devils' "Big Three" of freshman stars. It is typically difficult for freshmen on a loaded roster to produce on a nightly basis, but the upside of these players has been hard to deny.
Let's take a closer look at what we've seen from the Blue Devil freshmen in their strong start to the season.
Cooper Flagg | Forward | 6'9" | 205 lbs
Cooper Flagg has shown why many consider him to be one of the best two-way prospects we've seen in quite some time. In the season opener against Maine, Flagg was tied for a team-high seven rebounds and three steals. He also led the Blue Devils with five assists while scoring the second-most points with 18. He was everywhere on the court, on both ends, and didn't slow down heading into his second game of the season against Army. Flagg recorded his first collegiate double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds while also adding three assists, two steals and three blocks.
With these first two games, Flagg is averaging 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks. He looks like a threat to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis. At this point, he seems like a lock to be a top-three selection in the upcoming draft. His three-point shooting is still a work in progress, but his defensive versatility and elite athleticism suggest that he will have time to improve in that area.
Kon Knueppel | Wing | 6'7" | 217 lbs
Kon Knueppel has looked like Duke's most reliable scoring option in this early stretch. He quickly made a name for himself in the season opener, where he scored 22 points, grabbed four rebounds, dished out two assists and recorded one steal. His offensive instincts—both on and off the ball—seem legitimate, as he rarely forces plays and consistently creates the best looks possible. This continued in Duke’s second victory over Army, where he once again led the Blue Devils in scoring with 15 points, along with two rebounds, two assists and one steal. He has looked extremely confident, and his ability to score efficiently appears to be a stable asset as the season progresses.
His ability to process the game offensively is extremely promising for how well he could translate to the NBA. As Duke’s level of competition increases, Knueppel's scoring ability and efficiency will be interesting to monitor, but he looks like he has the potential to be the Blue Devils' leading scorer throughout the year.
Khaman Maluach | Center | 7'2" | 250 lbs
Khaman Maluach entered the season as possibly the rawest of Duke’s freshman class, and while he started somewhat slowly, his development has been encouraging. He finished his first game against Maine with six points, six rebounds and one assist, which wasn’t ideal, but he also added an impressive three blocks, showcasing his potential to be impactful on a nightly basis. While his statistics were a bit underwhelming, the interior flashes were undeniable. Despite this slow start, things quickly changed in his second matchup against Army, where he produced his first double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. He appeared much more comfortable competing on the interior, regularly battling for positioning to increase his chances of securing rebounds.
Maluach has the frame and athletic ability to compete with most post players at this level, though his offensive upside is still a work in progress. Whether or not his jump shooting improves in his freshman season, Maluach's defensive impact should continue to grow and become one of the more impactful aspects of Duke's season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.