Alex Sarr Shines Despite Wizards' Loss to Pacers
In a rebuilding year with a team full of young players, Washington Wizards fans knew this season would not see them competing for a playoff spot. The highest priority for the Wizards organization this year is to see growth from their draft picks that could give them a strong foundation to build off of for the future, which is what we saw last night from their top choice in this past summer's NBA Draft.
In a 115-103 loss to the Pacers, Alex Sarr put up 17 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 31 minutes of action. The Wizards' second overall pick has had a rough start to the season, but showcased the potential scouts saw in the predraft process in this game. Sarr was effective as a screener and was able to finish around the rim, as well as make a few impressive passes on the move. He put pressure on Pacers bigs as a lob threat and had some nice finishes around the rim with his soft touch. Sarr displayed his ability to switch onto smaller guards on the perimeter allowing him to be a defensive presence all over the court.
Struggling offensively, Sarr has relied on his defensive versatility to make an impact on each game early in the season. His two blocks per game rank second among rookies and fourth in the entire NBA. Drafted second overall for his two-way potential, Sarr's rim-protecting abilities have been undeniable and have proven to be a coveted asset NBA teams desire. That skill coupled with his ability to switch one through five makes him an extremely unique player that will anchor this Wizards team for years to come.
For the Wizards to feel confident about Sarr's offensive potential going forward, he needs to show improved efficiency and shot selection as the season progresses. Through 15 games, Sarr is shooting 36.1% from the field and 20% from three. His three-point shot is a work in progress and will come along with reps over the years, but his shot making inside the arc needs to improve. As a 7-footer, he needs to score more in and around the paint rather than rely on midrange jump shots. His thin frame makes it difficult for him to gain proper positioning down low with stronger, more experienced NBA bigs, so adding muscle will be important in allowing him to have a long career.
With over 60 games left to play, Sarr has plenty of time to work on his offensive shortcomings and continue to showcase his instant-impact defense. Sarr will look to build off of his recent performance as the Wizards head back home for an NBA Cup matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.
