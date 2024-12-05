Isaac Jones Provides a Spark for the Struggling Kings
Less than three years ago, Isaac Jones was playing basketball at a small community college in Washington. Now, he's in the NBA, making a big impact on the Sacramento Kings.
Jones has a unique story, one that saw him grow nine inches in high school and work at a pipe manufacturing company upon graduation. After being convinced to pick up basketball again, Jones dominated at the community college level and then transferred to Idaho where he averaged over 19 points and almost eight rebounds per game. His success prompted him to enter the transfer portal again, which landed him at Washington State, where he earned All-Pac-12 First Team honors after averaging 15.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.
After going undrafted in this past summer's NBA Draft, Jones was quickly signed to a two-way contract by the Sacramento Kings. Although he's an older rookie (24) and has a fairly basic skillset, his development over the years and physical tools made him a highly sought-after two-way player.
In last night's NBA Cup win against the Houston Rockets, Jones put up 12 points, two rebounds and two blocks in only 18 minutes. He provided energy off the bench, running hard in transition for easy baskets and altered multiple shots on defense with his ridiculous 7-foot-3 wingspan. His effort was noticeable and has earned him a role off the bench recently for the Kings. In his past four games, Jones has averaged nearly 10 points in only 19.5 minutes per game.
With the Kings struggling early on in the season, Jones is playing crucial minutes, providing consistency and bench production. Only listed at 6-foot-9, Jones plays bigger than he is with his massive wingspan and impressive jumping ability. He runs the floor well allowing the Kings to play faster and get out in transition with the lightning-quick De'Aaron Fox leading the break.
Though he may never be a super-skilled, high-level scorer in the NBA, Isaac Jones has proven he can play a key role for a team with playoff aspirations and looks to have a bright future ahead of him in this league.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.