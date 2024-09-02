Looking Ahead To Inevitable 2024 Draft Class Comparisons
The world of the NBA Draft is one littered with comparisons. This makes sense considering that every draft pick is a comparison, and decision, between one prospect or another. As these rookies embark on their NBA careers, these comparisons won’t halt, for NBA followers will continue to analyze whether teams made the correct choice or not.
In particular, these three rookie pairs will likely be compared to one another quite a lot during their careers.
Ron Holland II vs. Matas Buzelis
Holland II and Buzelis were teammates on G League Ignite last season, putting up gaudy numbers as young wings. They play the same position but bring largely different profiles to the league. Holland II, the fifth overall pick to the Detroit Pistons, makes his impact through athleticism. With blazing speed, he excels in the open court and as a play finisher. Buzelis, the eleventh overall pick to the Chicago Bulls, brings a lot of value along the margins. He’s a versatile defender and shrewd mover without the ball. Off-the-dribble, he’s a crafty scorer, especially in the mid-range. However, both Holland II and Buzelis struggled with their three-point shot while playing for Ignite. As the two lottery picks navigate the league and work to overcome their shooting woes, the former teammates will likely face many comparisons to one another.
Donovan Cligan vs. Zach Edey
The comparisons between Clingan and Edey began prior to either of them entering the league. The two giants have long been compared in talks regarding the top centers of the 2024 NBA Draft, and these talks only grew as they clashed in the NCAA National Championship. As they enter the league, Clingan, the seventh overall pick to the Portland Trail Blazers, and Edey, the ninth overall pick to the Memphis Grizzlies, will surely continue to be compared to one another.
Reed Sheppard vs. Rob Dillingham
Another pair of teammates, Sheppard and Dillingham both shone as freshman point guards at Kentucky last season. Sheppard, the third overall pick to the Houston Rockets, leans on his three-point marksmanship and smarts while Dillingham, the eighth overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves, thrives with his scoring skill. As they begin their NBA careers, both will be tasked with elevating their unique skillsets to overcome their small stature. While combating these obstacles, the former teammates’ paths will likely face comparison.
