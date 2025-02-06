NBA Trade Deadline: Wizards Make Deal to Acquire Rookie As Part of Larger Trade
In a move ahead of the looming trade deadline, the Washington Wizards added a fourth first-round selection from the 2024 NBA Draft. While they left draft night with Alex Sarr (No. 2), Bub Carrington (No. 14) and Kyshawn George (No. 24), adding yet another intriguing piece in former No. 23 selection AJ Johnson builds on the Wizards’ already impressive young core.
Offloading Kyle Kuzma seems like the start of a full-blown rebuild, and while they currently lead the race for the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft, adding Johnson increases the potential for their core to grow together.
Having only appeared in seven games for the Milwaukee Bucks so far this year, Johnson has averaged 2.9 points, one rebound and one assist in 6.3 minutes per game while shooting 42.1% from the field, 60% from three and 50% from the free-throw line. In his most recent outing against the Thunder, he got his biggest opportunity, playing a career-high 29 minutes and finishing with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal on shooting splits of 41.7%/50%/50%. He showcased his intriguing athleticism with flashes of versatile scoring and an ability to run pick-and-rolls.
While this single-game sample should not hold too much value, Johnson also appeared in ten G League games for the Wisconsin Herd, where he averaged 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals on combined shooting splits of 43.1%/28.9%/92.3%. His athleticism and driving ability stood out in these games, as he regularly got to the rim and displayed his awe-inspiring explosiveness. Although he did not finish at a high clip—connecting on 51.3% of his shots at the rim in the half-court—his aggression and dynamic playstyle offered a promising glimpse of his long-term potential.
Johnson will need to continue adding strength to his 160-pound frame, and while this may take time, the Wizards should be able to afford patience. Improving his physicality should enhance his finishing ability, long-range shooting and defensive versatility, allowing him to develop into a more well-rounded player. If Washington remains committed to his growth, Johnson could emerge as a key piece in their rebuilding efforts, making this acquisition a worthwhile gamble for the franchise.
