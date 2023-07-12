Skip to main content
Dereck Lively | 2023 NBA Summer League Warm Up

2023 NBA Summer League: Top Rookie Performers From July 11 Games

When looking back at the slate of games on July 11, these three rookies shined brightest in NBA Summer League.

Six more games were played throughout the day on Tuesday, as more of the top incoming rookies continued to be pulled from lineups for the summer. With that in mind, the first rounders that continued to take the floor had some of the most promising performances in Las Vegas thus far. Taking advantage of the opportunity to take a step forward, three of the best players in the recent draft class showed out on Tuesday.

Which three rookies were the top performers in yesterday’s slate of games?

Nick Smith Jr. (Charlotte Hornets) 

Nick Smith Jr.

33 Points | 4 Rebounds | 3 Assists

It wasn’t enough to pull off the win, but Smith Jr. had one of the most impressive scoring performances of the summer thus far. Not only did he notch 33 points, but it came on 65% shooting while taking very advanced looks. A pesky defender, he also notched a steal and a block.

Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets) 

Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

26 Points | 6 Rebounds | 2 Blocks

A teammate of Smith Jr., the No. 2 overall pick in Miller also had a fantastic night on Tuesday. It was by far his best outing of the summer, pouring in 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting. He still doesn’t get enough credit for his defense, but Miller also blocked two shots in the close loss.

Bilal Coulibaly (Washington Wizards) 

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards

10 Points | 4 Assists | 5 Stocks

Although Coulibaly may take some time to really get acquainted to the NBA, it’s easy to see how well-rounded of a prospect that he is. In Tuesdays contest against the San Antonio Spurs, he absolutely stuffed the stat sheet. Not only was he disruptive on the defensive end, but he also generated a high number of assists and rebounds.

