Duke enters the 2025 season with one of the best rosters in the nation, which is packed full of NBA prospects

Duke will be one of the most intriguing programs in all of college basketball this season. Obviously, any team with Cooper Flagg would draw the attention of most fans, but their well-rounded roster is filled with big names to know prior to the 2025 NBA Draft.

This article will highlight five of the Blue Devils' standout prospects who are sure to be on draft radars.

Cooper Flagg | Forward | 6-foot-9 | 205 lbs

Cooper Flagg is widely considered the top prospect in the 2025 class. He is extremely athletic, plays with a high IQ and has one of the best motors in the country. Flagg would have been a great fit on any college team, but Duke seems like the school where he will fit best. Throughout the season, Flagg will need to focus on becoming a more consistent jump shooter but should still be productive enough to contend for a spot on an All-American team thanks to his elite impact on both ends. At the moment, Flagg is the prize for lower-level NBA teams and should make an immediate two-way impact at the next level.

Khaman Maluach | Center | 7-foot-2 | 250 lbs

Khaman Maluach is currently viewed as the top center in the upcoming draft and enters a solid situation at Duke, which is in need of interior players. Since he is still somewhat raw, he will more than likely be selected based on upside, but his feel for the game, along with his combination of size and athleticism, makes it easy to see why he is so highly regarded. Maluach has great timing when contesting shots, which helps him tally blocks consistently. His impact on the interior will be noticeable in his freshman year and should help him build a strong case to go as early as the top five.

Isaiah Evans | Wing | 6-foot-6 | 175 lbs

Isaiah Evans has one of the most complete offensive games in the incoming freshman class. He scores efficiently from all three levels and also has great passing vision, which could help Duke run their sets early in the season. Evans is also a high-level competitor, so the defensive upside is there if he is able to add more weight and strength. The Blue Devils have great depth in guards and wings, so just how consistently he gets opportunities will surely play a role in his draft stock. He should get a solid chance early, and capitalizing on these opportunities would be great for his development throughout his freshman year.

Caleb Foster | Guard | 6-foot-5 | 202 lbs

Caleb Foster is set for a breakout season in year two following an underwhelming freshman campaign. He is lethal off the bounce and excels in space when he can get to the rim or knock down pull-ups in the mid-range. Foster shot well from deep last season but seemed hesitant at times before taking those shots. He has a good feel for the game on offense, which helps the flow and pace of their sets in the half-court. An offseason of development and taking on more of a leadership role this season should allow Foster to showcase more of his game and potentially skyrocket up draft boards.

Kon Knueppel | Wing | 6-foot-7 | 217 lbs

Kon Knueppel is an elite shooter with good positional size and a competitive play style. He should fit in extremely well with Duke, as he makes quick decisions and hustles hard on both ends of the floor. One aspect of his game that should be effective is his ability to get his feet set quickly when receiving catch-and-shoot opportunities. Knueppel does not stand out as a vertical or lateral athlete, but he moves very smoothly and can wreak havoc with his wingspan and anticipation. Playing alongside many of the top prospects should create a lane for him to excel as a role player and earn a spot in the first round of the 2025 draft.

