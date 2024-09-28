Florida State's Jamir Watkins Could Be This Year's Hidden Plug-And-Play Gem
Plug-and-play role players can be found within the second round of most NBA Draft classes. The 2025 class is no different, and one name that stands out is Florida State’s Jamir Watkins.
While he is a little older and may not have much star potential, his game is filled with tools that will surely catch the eyes of teams at the next level. His two-way upside, solidified by his good size, athleticism and feel for the game could make him one of the more NBA-ready prospects in this class.
Watkins has solid positional size at 6-foot-7 and is a powerful athlete who can make adjustments in the air after absorbing contact. He also has a long wingspan, which he uses to disrupt opponents’ offensive sets. Having averaged just below two steals during the 2024 season, another offseason of improvements could lead to yet another leap in defensive productivity. These impressive physical tools stand out on their own, but Watkins’ motor and aggressive play style demonstrate just how translatable they could be early on in his career at the next level.
Offensively, Watkins is fairly efficient, with shooting splits of 46-34-80 during his junior season. His form on jumpers looks clean and consistent, especially on catch-and-shoot opportunities. He prioritizes getting to the rim as his first option and is already a consistent finisher on the interior. One aspect that should translate well to NBA teams early on is his ability to serve as a connective playmaker. Watkins makes quick decisions and keeps the ball moving to help the Seminoles find the best shot possible. This well-rounded and smart playstyle could make him a valuable fit on the majority of NBA offenses.
On the defensive side of the ball, Watkins' size and aggression point to his versatility at the next level. He excels in off-ball defense, effectively chasing opponents while not allowing them to create space. His length and foot speed also allow him to make an impact as a primary defender. As mentioned earlier, he plays with a high motor and hustles all over the court to disrupt opponents. NBA role players can find a spot within rotations by simply battling on defense, which could be key to helping Watkins see minutes early while finding ways to fit more smoothly on the offensive end as well.
Watkins does not have a perfect game, but his natural feel and impressive physical tools should have him ready to compete physically from the start. This versatility on both ends of the court, combined with his high-level competitiveness, has been the key for many NBA players over the years. One player who stands out as a potential comparison in playstyle as well as college productivity is the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Aaron Wiggins. Both players have similar averages on both ends of the court and occupy comparable off-ball roles. Wiggins has built the foundation of his surprising early career through hustle and a willingness to fill whatever role is asked of him. If Watkins can follow a similar path to Wiggins, his impact should be felt early on, allowing him to influence the game in various ways.
The potential plug-and-play fit from Watkins will rely on the right team giving him an opportunity, but he could theoretically fit with most. The minutes given to rookies typically vary depending on the coach, but the NBA is constantly changing. Thanks to the new collective bargaining agreement, teams are incentivized to prioritize internal development, which should open more doors for draft selections and provide players like Watkins with early opportunities to show how impactful they can be.
