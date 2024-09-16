2025 NBA Draft: Ranking the NCAA's Power Forward Prospects
The 2025 NBA Draft is full of high-level combo forwards, guys who can slot into both the three and four spots on the floor. But who are the best college power forward prospects as it relates to NBA upside?
1. Cooper Flagg | Freshman | Duke
The best overall player in this class lands at one on this list, as Duke forward Cooper Flagg brings an impressive mix of athleticism, IQ, motor, and defensive prowess to the Blue Devils that have people talking about him as one of the best American prospects of the last decade plus. Joining an entire cast of top-notch players from across the country, Flagg has Duke poised to become one of the best teams in the entirety of collegiate basketball for 2024-25. He's the likely top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
2. Asa Newell | Freshman | Georgia
A highly athletic big standing at 6-foot-9, Georgia's Asa Newell is a fluid, powerful athlete and an elite defender who can impact the game on both sides of the floor. A great leaper, he's a true lob threat who can get up and finish plays on the offensive end. Defensively, he has great footwork and though he occasionally has struggles against bigger players, his upside is so great that this will likely improve as he battles against SEC bigs like Johni Broome and Brandon Garrison. Newell has been projected as high as seventh overall in several mocks.
3. Collin Murray-Boyles | Sophomore | South Carolina
South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles is an elite defensive prospect with a high level of feel despite standing at just 6-foot-7. He was extremely productive as a freshman who essentially lacked a jumpshot or perimeter skills, but still made it work with IQ and motor. He's projected as a mid-lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
4. JT Toppin | Sophomore | Texas Tech
Sophomore JT Toppin had an excellent freshman season at New Mexico before transferring to Texas Tech to play for the Red Raiders. He was Mountain West Rookie of the Year, averaging 12.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game and shooting 64.0% from the floor. He's projected in the top 20 of the 2025 NBA Draft.
5. Donovan Freeman | Freshman | Syracuse
Syracuse incoming freshman Donnie Freeman is a highly talented two-way power forward with athleticism and touch who could come in and have an immediate impact as a first-year collegiate player. Freeman is thin in build, but highly fluid and can run the floor in transition and be a play-finisher for the Orange this season. He's considered a top-20 prospect in this class by many outlets.
6. Jarin Stevenson | Sophomore | Alabama
A bouncy, 6-foot-9 forward prospect, Jarin Stevenson will play his sophomore season for an Alabama team that returns a ton of production off of its Final Four roster from last year. Though the team has Grant Nelson at the four as well, look for Stevenson's role to increase quite a bit as he better learns Nate Oats' offense and makes his three-point shot a more well-known commodity. Stevenson is pegged as a late first-round pick in this class.
Honorable Mentions: Johni Broome, Senior, Auburn | Brandon Garrison, Sophomore, Kentucky | Trevon Brazile, Senior, Arkansas
