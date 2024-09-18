2025 NBA Draft: Top Guard Prospects in College Basketball
This year's draft class is loaded with collegiate and international talent at the guard spots, to the point that there are several players that could end up as top-10 draft selections at the position.
The 2024 high school class was loaded this year, as this class has several prospects that are elite level talents as ball handlers and lead initiators. Here are a few options teams will have to pick from:
1. Dylan Harper | Freshman | Combo Guard | Rutgers
Teaming up with elite wing Ace Bailey, all eyes will be on Piscataway with Dylan Harper as the primary guard prospect. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 220 pounds, the freshman combo guard has drawn comparisons to top picks Cade Cunningham and Anthony Black and has an extremely high ceiling as a jumbo creator. Harper is considered a top-five pick in this draft, maybe even as high as second overall.
2. VJ Edgecombe | Freshman | Shooting Guard | Baylor
For the Bahamas in the Olympics this summer, VJ Edgecombe was the best player on the floor despite playing alongside NBA talents like DeAndre Ayton and Buddy Hield. Essentially made in a laboratory to play for Scott Drew and his guard-heavy system, Edgecombe has the talent to be another ball handler taken in the top five of the NBA Draft this year. Despite being just 6-foot-4, his athletic ceiling is so high and quickness so great that it will be hard to pass on him.
3. Egor Demin | Freshman | Point Guard | Brigham Young
Russian-born lead guard Egor Demin stands at 6-foot-9 with elite ball handling skills and playmaking ability. Though he has had his troubles shooting the ball, his upside is real as another jumbo creator, the archetype of which has swept the NBA in recent years. His ability to read defenses is aided by his height in that he can simply see over defenders and look for good reads. He will likely be taken around the top 10 of the 2025 NBA Draft.
4. Tre Johnson | Freshman | Shooting Guard | Texas
Dallas native Tre Johnson played his senior season at Link Prep in Missouri alongside other elite players and still stood out as the clear top scoring option. A true three-level scorer that can create his own shot off of the bounce, Johnson will lead a team at Texas full of other scoring options. From practice reports, he's garnered the respect of veteran teammates and will be one of the best players in the SEC this season. He is considered a mid-lottery pick in this draft.
5. Kasparas Jakucionis | Freshman | Combo Guard | Illinois
Lithuanian sensation Kasparas Jakucionis has been turning heads in practice at Illinois after a really impressive amateur campaign in Europe and in FIBA U18 tournaments. While he will likely play more off the ball, he is still a solid creator for others, as well as for himself. He has advanced shot making ability and can fill it up from multiple spots on the floor. Jakucionis could find himself in the mid-lottery as well.
6. Boogie Fland | Freshman | Combo Guard | Arkansas
One of the best shooters in the class overall, Boogie Fland has the ability to both catch and shoot as well as create for himself of of the dribble. He can play both guard spots, and will likely play both positions given Arkansas' roster construction. Playing with guys like Johnell Davis will be helpful as he learns to play the point guard position even more, which will be paramount to his NBA success.
Honorable Mentions:
Jalil Bethea, Shooting Guard, Freshman, Miami FL
Joson Sanon, Shooting Guard, Freshman, Arizona State
Hunter Sallis, Combo Guard, Senior, Wake Forest
Kam Jones, Shooting Guard, Senior, Marquette
Adama Bal, Shooting Guard, Senior, Santa Clara
