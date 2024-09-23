2026 NBA Draft: AJ Dybantsa is the Best Prospect in High School Basketball
2025 forward AJ Dybantsa has made headlines as the top player in his class, a highly athletic wing with potential to be a two-way monster due to his athleticism and size. At 6-foot-9 with a wingspan north of seven feet, he has size to match his ability, drawing comparisons to players like Paul George for his aptitude on both offense and defense.
Dybantsa is a dynamic offensive player in that he can shoot off the bounce and has a great functional handle for someone of his size – he can pull up from nearly anywhere on the floor, and has a high basketball IQ in that he just finds ways to score on the offensive end, whether in the half court or in transition.
He's an advanced shot maker that can take over games with his scoring prowess, hitting off-balance shots and making it look easy. Against Cam and Cayden Boozer, he scored 43 points, hitting some truly difficult attempts in the process including one three-pointer as the shot clock expired while being defended up close.
The other part of his game that stands out is his defensive instincts – he's a player that has the size, length, and lateral quickness to make things happen on that end of the floor. This is where some of the Paul George comparisons begin to make sense, as his build makes him difficult to drive the ball against. He's also highly athletic, which means he can quickly close on ball handlers in space.
Despite all of the accolades and hype, Dybantsa has kept his head down and continued to get better, improving every season he has played. His rumored work ethic is top notch, and he gives maximum effort on every possession according to his coaches; this shows when watching his film.
At this rate, Dybantsa will be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
