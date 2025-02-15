NBA Draft

Alabama, Auburn Headlined by Polarizing NBA Draft Prospects

No. 1 Auburn lean on Tahaad Pettiford and Johni Broome as they prepare to take on No. 2 Alabama's Labaron Philon and Mark Sears.

Jace Derryberry

Jan 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guards Labaron Philon (0) and Mark Sears (1) react after the final buzzer against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guards Labaron Philon (0) and Mark Sears (1) react after the final buzzer against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
As No. 1 Auburn heads to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 2 Alabama, the key storylines seem endless. Beyond the fact that they are the top two teams in both the country and the SEC, each side boasts several intriguing prospects who could hear their names called in the upcoming NBA draft.

Ahead of this afternoon’s star-studded matchup, let’s take a closer look at each team’s most promising freshman and upperclassman prospects.

Auburn

Tahaad Pettiford | Guard | 6’1” | 175 lbs | Freshman

Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) celebrates a three-pointer as Auburn Tigers take on Oklahoma Sooners at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated Oklahoma Sooners 98-70. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tahaad Pettiford is an electrifying guard with a promising jump shot and explosive athleticism in transition. He is currently shooting 40.3% from deep on five attempts per game—an impressive mark. While Pettiford can force shots at times, his off-ball movement and ability to quickly get set while running off screens have drawn attention. He will need to continue developing his on-ball creation and passing, but his foundational skill set has looked highly promising this season.

Johni Broome | Forward | 6’10” | 240 lbs | Senior

Feb 11, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) backs down Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Nickel (5)] during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Johni Broome has been one of the best players in college basketball and could be among the first upperclassmen selected in this year’s draft. He leads the SEC in rebounds (10.7) and blocks (2.7) while ranking second in points (18.1). Broome has been highly productive throughout his collegiate career, but his improved on-ball creation, passing feel and three-point shooting volume have elevated his perceived long-term versatility at the NBA level. His positional fit in the league remains somewhat uncertain, but his two-way value is undeniable.

Alabama

Labaron Philon | Guard | 6’4” | 177 lbs | Freshman

Jan 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) handles the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Labaron Philon has flashed valuable two-way potential throughout this season. While he needs to continue adding weight and refining his long-range shooting, he possesses some of the best instincts on both ends of the floor among the nation’s top freshmen. Though NBA teams may view Philon as a project player, his ability to fit multiple roles and effectively get to his spots—both on and off the ball—has consistently raised his draft stock.

Mark Sears | Guard | 6’1” | 190 lbs | Senior

Jan 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) handles the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Mark Sears is one of the best lead guards in the country. While his scoring efficiency has dipped this season, he has still displayed plenty of translatable on-ball skills. He ranks third in the SEC in points (17.8) and assists (4.9). One of the most valuable aspects of his game is his ability to use his change of pace and solid footwork to dissect defenses within the perimeter. His maturity and quick decision-making suggest he is ready for the next level, and continued strong performances in high-profile games could propel him even further up draft boards.

