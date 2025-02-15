Alabama, Auburn Headlined by Polarizing NBA Draft Prospects
As No. 1 Auburn heads to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 2 Alabama, the key storylines seem endless. Beyond the fact that they are the top two teams in both the country and the SEC, each side boasts several intriguing prospects who could hear their names called in the upcoming NBA draft.
Ahead of this afternoon’s star-studded matchup, let’s take a closer look at each team’s most promising freshman and upperclassman prospects.
Auburn
Tahaad Pettiford | Guard | 6’1” | 175 lbs | Freshman
Tahaad Pettiford is an electrifying guard with a promising jump shot and explosive athleticism in transition. He is currently shooting 40.3% from deep on five attempts per game—an impressive mark. While Pettiford can force shots at times, his off-ball movement and ability to quickly get set while running off screens have drawn attention. He will need to continue developing his on-ball creation and passing, but his foundational skill set has looked highly promising this season.
Johni Broome | Forward | 6’10” | 240 lbs | Senior
Johni Broome has been one of the best players in college basketball and could be among the first upperclassmen selected in this year’s draft. He leads the SEC in rebounds (10.7) and blocks (2.7) while ranking second in points (18.1). Broome has been highly productive throughout his collegiate career, but his improved on-ball creation, passing feel and three-point shooting volume have elevated his perceived long-term versatility at the NBA level. His positional fit in the league remains somewhat uncertain, but his two-way value is undeniable.
Alabama
Labaron Philon | Guard | 6’4” | 177 lbs | Freshman
Labaron Philon has flashed valuable two-way potential throughout this season. While he needs to continue adding weight and refining his long-range shooting, he possesses some of the best instincts on both ends of the floor among the nation’s top freshmen. Though NBA teams may view Philon as a project player, his ability to fit multiple roles and effectively get to his spots—both on and off the ball—has consistently raised his draft stock.
Mark Sears | Guard | 6’1” | 190 lbs | Senior
Mark Sears is one of the best lead guards in the country. While his scoring efficiency has dipped this season, he has still displayed plenty of translatable on-ball skills. He ranks third in the SEC in points (17.8) and assists (4.9). One of the most valuable aspects of his game is his ability to use his change of pace and solid footwork to dissect defenses within the perimeter. His maturity and quick decision-making suggest he is ready for the next level, and continued strong performances in high-profile games could propel him even further up draft boards.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.