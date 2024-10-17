Alabama, Wake Forest Exhibition Highlights a Number of 2025 NBA Draft Prospects
This Friday, Oct. 18, Alabama is set to take on Wake Forest in an exhibition game to prepare for the 2025 season.
While this is just an exhibition, it will give us a good look at several high-level NBA draft prospects, headlined by upperclassmen on both sides. Alabama also brings a strong freshmen class into the season, and getting this first look at them in D-1 action should offer a good view of what to expect as the season kicks off.
Let's look at the names to know from both sides and how their games could propel them up draft boards throughout the season:
Wake Forest
Hunter Sallis | Guard | 6'5" | 185 lbs | Senior
Wake Forest brought back their All-ACC guard from a year ago, Hunter Sallis, as he looks to make one final push before entering the NBA draft. He is a shifty guard who can score efficiently from all three levels while also being able to playmake for others. Sallis is an impressive athlete, both vertically and laterally, and looks ready to compete in the NBA with these explosive physical tools combined with his on-ball skills. Entering his final season of eligibility, Sallis will surely be looking to continue building on his offense, but more importantly, showcase that these tools can be effective on defense as well. Last season, he averaged just over half a steal per game but was disruptive in passing lanes which was promising for the development on this side of the ball.
Alabama
Mark Sears | Guard | 6'1" | 190 lbs | Senior
Mark Sears is one of the top guards in the NCAA and does a great job of controlling the pace of play with his tight handle and top-tier change of speed. He has a soft touch from all three levels and regularly seals his defenders on his hip to create space off the bounce. Sears is a bit undersized but plays with consistent aggression on both ends, which shows up in his drives into the lane and his rebounding numbers. Grabbing over four rebounds per game while standing just 6-foot-1 is no small feat and demonstrates his willingness to compete with bigger opponents when physically out-matched.
Jarin Stevenson | Forward | 6'11" | 215 lbs | Sophomore
Jarin Stevenson did not have an overly productive freshman year but showed flashes of the player he has the potential to become. He is a big, athletic forward with the potential to develop into a threat beyond the arc. At 6-foot-11, he moves with fluidity and could develop into a switchable three/four at the next level. It is assumed that he will serve a much bigger role this season, so seeing how he may be used could be one of the most interesting storylines to monitor in this game.
Clifford Omoruyi | Center | 6'11" | 250 lbs | Senior
Clifford Omoruyi transferred to Alabama after a very productive season at Rutgers, where he was a nightly double-double threat. He is a strong and physical big man who uses his quick-twitch athleticism to constantly battle for interior positioning on both ends. Serving as a roll man with Sears could greatly open his game and showcase him as a lob threat more than what has been seen in his career so far. Omoruyi looks like he is nearly a finished product in terms of his physical tools, but continuing to improve his lateral movements could be key to how he is viewed as a potential NBA defender.
Derrion Reid | Forward | 6'8" | 220 lbs | Freshman
Derrion Reid appears to be Alabama’s most polarizing prospect in terms of long-term potential. Entering his freshman year, Reid looks to put his attacking mindset on display, as he stood out in high school when attacking from the elbow. Whether he finishes at the rim with power or uses his soft touch, his athleticism and strong frame make drives look easy for him. His jump shooting is still developing from the outside, but his other ways of making an impact should buy him some time to figure it out. Reid has impressive two-way versatility, so this first look will be interesting to see how he may be used ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
