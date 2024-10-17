NBA Draft

Alabama, Wake Forest Exhibition Highlights a Number of 2025 NBA Draft Prospects

Alabama and Wake Forest are set to start their seasons with an exhibition match-up this week with several of the most intriguing prospects in the upcoming NBA draft

Jace Derryberry

Oct 15, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
This Friday, Oct. 18, Alabama is set to take on Wake Forest in an exhibition game to prepare for the 2025 season.

While this is just an exhibition, it will give us a good look at several high-level NBA draft prospects, headlined by upperclassmen on both sides. Alabama also brings a strong freshmen class into the season, and getting this first look at them in D-1 action should offer a good view of what to expect as the season kicks off.

Let's look at the names to know from both sides and how their games could propel them up draft boards throughout the season:

Wake Forest

Hunter Sallis | Guard | 6'5" | 185 lbs | Senior

Hunter Sallis attempts jumper
Mar 14, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Hunter Sallis (23) shoots the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers forward Guillermo Diaz Graham (25) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Wake Forest brought back their All-ACC guard from a year ago, Hunter Sallis, as he looks to make one final push before entering the NBA draft. He is a shifty guard who can score efficiently from all three levels while also being able to playmake for others. Sallis is an impressive athlete, both vertically and laterally, and looks ready to compete in the NBA with these explosive physical tools combined with his on-ball skills. Entering his final season of eligibility, Sallis will surely be looking to continue building on his offense, but more importantly, showcase that these tools can be effective on defense as well. Last season, he averaged just over half a steal per game but was disruptive in passing lanes which was promising for the development on this side of the ball.

Alabama

Mark Sears | Guard | 6'1" | 190 lbs | Senior

Mark Sears returns for senior season
Mar 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) reacts in the second half against the Clemson Tigers in the finals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mark Sears is one of the top guards in the NCAA and does a great job of controlling the pace of play with his tight handle and top-tier change of speed. He has a soft touch from all three levels and regularly seals his defenders on his hip to create space off the bounce. Sears is a bit undersized but plays with consistent aggression on both ends, which shows up in his drives into the lane and his rebounding numbers. Grabbing over four rebounds per game while standing just 6-foot-1 is no small feat and demonstrates his willingness to compete with bigger opponents when physically out-matched.

Jarin Stevenson | Forward | 6'11" | 215 lbs | Sophomore

Jarin Stevenson looks to make strides in sophomore season
Mar 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Jarin Stevenson (15) reacts after shooting against Clemson Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin (4) in the second half in the finals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jarin Stevenson did not have an overly productive freshman year but showed flashes of the player he has the potential to become. He is a big, athletic forward with the potential to develop into a threat beyond the arc. At 6-foot-11, he moves with fluidity and could develop into a switchable three/four at the next level. It is assumed that he will serve a much bigger role this season, so seeing how he may be used could be one of the most interesting storylines to monitor in this game.

Clifford Omoruyi | Center | 6'11" | 250 lbs | Senior

Clifford Omoruyi embraces new opportunity at Alabama
Feb 29, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) secures a rebound during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Clifford Omoruyi transferred to Alabama after a very productive season at Rutgers, where he was a nightly double-double threat. He is a strong and physical big man who uses his quick-twitch athleticism to constantly battle for interior positioning on both ends. Serving as a roll man with Sears could greatly open his game and showcase him as a lob threat more than what has been seen in his career so far. Omoruyi looks like he is nearly a finished product in terms of his physical tools, but continuing to improve his lateral movements could be key to how he is viewed as a potential NBA defender.

Derrion Reid | Forward | 6'8" | 220 lbs | Freshman

Derrion Reid looks to make impact during his freshman year
The University of Alabama unveiled the first banner honoring the school’s first Final Four appearance Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Coleman Coliseum. Alabama forward Derrion Reid (35) wins the dunk contest with a leap and dunk over Big Al. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Derrion Reid appears to be Alabama’s most polarizing prospect in terms of long-term potential. Entering his freshman year, Reid looks to put his attacking mindset on display, as he stood out in high school when attacking from the elbow. Whether he finishes at the rim with power or uses his soft touch, his athleticism and strong frame make drives look easy for him. His jump shooting is still developing from the outside, but his other ways of making an impact should buy him some time to figure it out. Reid has impressive two-way versatility, so this first look will be interesting to see how he may be used ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.

