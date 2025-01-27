Auburn trio building cases ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
With Auburn firmly solidified as the No. 1 team in the nation, the 18-1 Tigers have looked great so far this season. Johni Broome made his return from injury in their last game against Tennessee, and with him looking back to full strength, their top three scorers are all creating solid cases to hear their names called in the upcoming draft class. Alongside Broome, the level of play from Tahaad Pettiford and Chad Baker-Mazara is not only pushing Auburn toward an SEC title but has also consistently drawn interest from NBA teams.
Let’s take a closer look at these three players’ cases as potential selections in the upcoming draft:
Johni Broome | Forward | 6’10” | 240 lbs | Senior
Johni Broome has looked like one of the best players in college basketball, and despite missing time with an injury, he seems to have picked up right where he left off. While he excels in traditional big-man skills such as interior scoring, rim protection and rebounding, he has also shown flashes of passing, attacking off the dribble and shooting. The versatility he has demonstrated on a consistent basis has secured him a spot in the first round and could make him one of the most valued upperclassmen in the upcoming draft.
Tahaad Pettiford | Guard | 6’1” | 175 lbs | Freshman
Tahaad Pettiford has been one of the most intriguing freshmen in the SEC this season, showcasing impressive shooting and exciting athleticism. He has scored in double digits in all but one conference game so far and did a great job keeping the Tigers competitive while Broome was out. However, some questions remain about his game, such as his lack of size and inconsistent handle, but the explosiveness in his all-around game has looked very promising. If he can continue shooting well from deep and producing solid stat lines, he has a chance to solidify his case as a one-and-done prospect.
Chad Baker-Mazara | Guard | 6’7” | 180 lbs | Senior
Chad Baker-Mazara has shown plenty of flashes this year that suggest he could be a solid three-and-D player in the NBA. He has good length and athleticism but will need to add more strength to compete physically at the next level. His shooting mechanics—both off the dribble and on set shots—look consistent and clean, which should project well. He is a solid defender and can do a bit of everything on this end as he excels at the intangibles and could continue building on this to carve out a role at the next level.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.